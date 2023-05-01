This Week:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3
Where: The Depot, 50 Kingman Street,
Details: Go to the link to schedule your donation: www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=DEPOT
100 Women Who Care Meeting
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Details: 100 Women Who Care is a “giving circle” organization whose members each commit to give $200 per year to a local non-religious, non-political 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization chosen by members. Members will vote at this meeting to select a local charity. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m.
Spring Rummage Sale
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, May 4 and Friday May 5, 7 a.m.-3 p.m Saturday, May 6
Where: Holy Angels Parish Hall, 248 Lake Street, St. Albans.
Details: Hosted by The Ladies of St. Anne. Saturday is Bag Day. Small Bag $3.00, Large Bag $5.00. There will be lots of good items, plus a 50/50 raffle.
Vermont Supreme Court Forum
When: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Franklin Civil and Probate Courthouse, 17 Church Street
Details: The Vermont Judiciary Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosting a forum to gather public comments and opinions on diversity practices in the judiciary. Participants can join the forum in person or remotely.
Franklin County Mountain Bike Club Meeting
When: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: 14th Star Brewing
Details: Learn about new events and projects launching in 2023 including the new 1+ mile trail in the town forest.
Rummage Sale
When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street
Details: Featuring goods such as clean clothes, books, toys and more. Sunday is a bag sale day. Proceeds will benefit the United Church of Fairfax missions. For information call 802-849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.
Looking Ahead:
Spring Plant Swap
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Bees on Broadway, 5 Canada Street
Vermont Spring Book and Paper Fair
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Franklin County Senior Center Calcutta Fundraiser
When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: St. Albans American Legion
