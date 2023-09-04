Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5
Where: 130 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Details: Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among children and adolescents ages 12-18. Lunch and refreshments are provided. Training is free. Register at https://forms.office.com/r/C5HYAc9yV2
Enosburgh Community Water Walk
When: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5
Where: Giddings Brook, corner of Sampsonville Road and Water Tower Road
Details: Join the Missisquoi River Basin Association for a walk along Giddings Brook north of the golf course. This free adventure is funded by the Lake Champlain Basin Program. Register at www.mrbavt.com/event-details/enosburgh-community-water-walk.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org.. Give blood and help save lives!
Harvest Festival and Chili Competition
When: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: St. Albans Town teams up with local Groennfell Meadery. Find Nobby Reed playing the blues, a wide range of vendors, and a chili competition starting at 5:30 p.m. If you are interested in being a vendor or entering your chili, email John at j.montagne@stalbanstown.com.
Takeout Dinner
When: 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78
Details: A takeout meal with chicken and biscuits with glazed carrots, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. The cost is $12 per person and $7 per child under 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 802-868-4921.
Looking Ahead:
Baking Class with Steve LaRosa
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12
Where: Fairfax Community Library
50th Anniversary Celebration
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28
Where: Fairfax Community Library
IN THE HOUSE Children’s Camp “Spotlight 2023”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29
Where: The Enosburg Opera House
