Family fun in Taylor Park

Want your event featured? Send it to staff writer Jean MacBride at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com.

St. Albans Area Job Fair

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, March 27  to Wednesday, March 29

Where: Turning Point of Franklin County, 182 Lake Street

Details: Join us for a job fair where every candidate is welcome. Enjoy food, good company and a ton of local career opportunities. If work has ever been a challenge, this event is for you - resources to make your life easier, including transportation and peer coaching.

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, March 27

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Details: Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code FOURTEENTHSTAR.

Franklin County Young Professionals Brainstorming Session

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 

Where: The Room at 14th Star Brewing

Details: The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce and St. Albans resident Elysia Gingue are re-booting the Franklin County Young Professionals Group. Join to brainstorm the group’s content, goals and structure. Please bring your creative thoughts and ideas. Open to 20-40 year-olds, employed or living in Franklin County. Free. Cash bar available. RSVP requested at (802) 524-2444.

Pajama Storytime: Crayon Edition

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29

Where: Georgia Town Library

Details: Celebrate National Crayon Day with a storytime and by singing crayon songs. Afterwards, there will be a craft to make and take home.

MVU Football Calcutta

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon

Details: Tickets are $125, including buffet dinner and one entry in the drawing. Email Anthony Labor at Anthony.Labor@gmail.com with any questions or to inquire about tickets. Music from Jerborn. Buffet includes roast beef, maple chicken, haddock and more.

Looking Ahead: 

Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Enosburg Elementary School

Egg Hunt

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Fairfax Recreation Park

Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Fund, 38 Waterville Mountain Rd, Bakersfield

All You Can Eat Easter Breakfast

When: 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.Sunday,April 9

Where: Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation