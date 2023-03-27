Want your event featured? Send it to staff writer Jean MacBride at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com.
St. Albans Area Job Fair
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 29
Where: Turning Point of Franklin County, 182 Lake Street
Details: Join us for a job fair where every candidate is welcome. Enjoy food, good company and a ton of local career opportunities. If work has ever been a challenge, this event is for you - resources to make your life easier, including transportation and peer coaching.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, March 27
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Details: Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code FOURTEENTHSTAR.
Franklin County Young Professionals Brainstorming Session
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29
Where: The Room at 14th Star Brewing
Details: The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce and St. Albans resident Elysia Gingue are re-booting the Franklin County Young Professionals Group. Join to brainstorm the group’s content, goals and structure. Please bring your creative thoughts and ideas. Open to 20-40 year-olds, employed or living in Franklin County. Free. Cash bar available. RSVP requested at (802) 524-2444.
Pajama Storytime: Crayon Edition
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29
Where: Georgia Town Library
Details: Celebrate National Crayon Day with a storytime and by singing crayon songs. Afterwards, there will be a craft to make and take home.
MVU Football Calcutta
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon
Details: Tickets are $125, including buffet dinner and one entry in the drawing. Email Anthony Labor at Anthony.Labor@gmail.com with any questions or to inquire about tickets. Music from Jerborn. Buffet includes roast beef, maple chicken, haddock and more.
Looking Ahead:
Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Enosburg Elementary School
Egg Hunt
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park
Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Fund, 38 Waterville Mountain Rd, Bakersfield
All You Can Eat Easter Breakfast
When: 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.Sunday,April 9
Where: Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department
