Open Farm Tour: Choiniere Family Farm
When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, July 31
Where: 2465 Gore Road, Highgate
Details: Join to learn how the Choiniere family’s cows help build soil health and sustainably manage nutrients on their grass-fed organic dairy. Guy and Matt Choiniere will walk through a day on the farm. There will also be a technical emphasis for farmers and service providers interested in grass-fed systems, optimizing pasture management and diversifying farm enterprises. After the tour ends at noon, we invite you to stay for lunch and conversation with Guy, Matt, and Vermont Land Trust staff.
Free Walk-In Health Checks
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 31
Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton
Details: Get your blood pressure and blood sugar checked as well as care for wounds. There will also be vaccines available for TDAP, Hepatitis A and B, Jynneos/Monkey Pox and COVID-19. For more information on vaccine eligibility please call Meghan at the Vermont Department of Health at 802-527-6136.
National Night Out
When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: This free community event is hosted by the St. Albans City Police Department with support from the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center (FGIRJC). There will be live music, water and yard games and many more activities. Hot dogs, chips, popcorn and cotton candy will be available as well. Learn more about your community resources and neighbors. Any money raised will support crime victims and the FGIRJC.
14th Annual Noir Film Festival
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, August 3
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 10 Maiden Lane
Details: This recurring event will be held each Thursday in August and 6 p.m. on Friday August 11. There will be film noir door prizes at each event! The Thursday movies are an "after-hours" event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea. The movie titles can be found on the library website, or by calling at 524-1507.
BLAST Babysitter Course
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4
Where: Franklin County Caring Communities
Details: Appropriate for ages 9 and up. Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training is an American Academy of Pediatrics course that will equip aspiring babysitters with the skills to properly care for children including basic first aid and CPR. Course instructor is Crystal Lampman, retired advanced EMT with 28 years experience. Cost: $75. To register, email crystal@fcccp.org.
Looking Ahead:
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 5 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Community Potluck
When: Noon Saturday, Aug. 5
Where: Georgia Public Library
Open Farm Tour and Gelato Tasting
When: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: 864 Lawyer Road, East Fairfield
Spare Rib Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, August 11
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78
