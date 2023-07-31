Northwest Farmers Market 2022 (copy)

A shopper browses the pickled vegetables and eggs available from Froggy Brook Farm at the Northwest Farmers Market on May 14 in St. Albans. 

Open Farm Tour: Choiniere Family Farm

When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, July 31 

Where: 2465 Gore Road, Highgate

Details: Join to learn how the Choiniere family’s cows help build soil health and sustainably manage nutrients on their grass-fed organic dairy. Guy and Matt Choiniere will walk through a day on the farm. There will also be a technical emphasis for farmers and service providers interested in grass-fed systems, optimizing pasture management and diversifying farm enterprises. After the tour ends at noon, we invite you to stay for lunch and conversation with Guy, Matt, and Vermont Land Trust staff.

Free Walk-In Health Checks

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 31

Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton

Details: Get your blood pressure and blood sugar checked as well as care for wounds. There will also be vaccines available for TDAP, Hepatitis A and B, Jynneos/Monkey Pox and COVID-19.  For more information on vaccine eligibility please call Meghan at the Vermont Department of Health at 802-527-6136.

National Night Out

When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: This free community event is hosted by the St. Albans City Police Department with support from the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center (FGIRJC). There will be live music, water and yard games and many more activities. Hot dogs, chips, popcorn and cotton candy will be available as well. Learn more about your community resources and neighbors. Any money raised will support crime victims and the FGIRJC.

14th Annual Noir Film Festival 

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, August 3

Where: St. Albans Free Library, 10 Maiden Lane

Details: This recurring event will be held each Thursday in August and 6 p.m. on Friday August 11. There will be film noir door prizes at each event! The Thursday movies are an "after-hours" event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea. The movie titles can be found on the library website, or by calling at 524-1507.

BLAST Babysitter Course

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

Where: Franklin County Caring Communities

Details: Appropriate for ages 9 and up. Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training is an American Academy of Pediatrics course that will equip aspiring babysitters with the skills to properly care for children including basic first aid and CPR. Course instructor is Crystal Lampman, retired advanced EMT with 28 years experience. Cost: $75. To register, email crystal@fcccp.org.

Looking Ahead:

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 5 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Community Potluck

When: Noon Saturday, Aug. 5 

Where: Georgia Public Library

Open Farm Tour and Gelato Tasting

When: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Where: 864 Lawyer Road, East Fairfield

Spare Rib Dinner

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, August 11

Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78

