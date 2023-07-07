Summer Art & Sidewalk Sales
When: Friday, July 7 to Saturday, July 8
Where: Downtown St. Albans City
Details: Check out the annual sidewalk sales at multiple downtown small businesses on Main Street in St. Albans.
Richford Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Main Street, Richford
Details: The Richford Farmers Market will start its 27th year on Saturday on Main Street, across from the Main Street Mill. All types of vendors are welcome. Call Sonia at 848-3076 for more information. Vendor setup starts at 8 am.
UMC Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Main Street, Richford
Details: The United Methodist Church will hold a bake sale at the Richford Farmers Market. Proceeds will benefit the painting and repair fund for the church. For more information call John at 848-3618.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Staying Friends Memory Café
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: 331 Main Street, Enosburg
Details: This group is designed for folks experiencing mild memory loss, but older folks looking to make friends are welcome as well. Enjoy some games, music and snacks. For more information, contact Carol Willey at grammyoxox@gmail.com.
Connor Roberts Memorial Golf Tournament
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Champlain Valley Country Club
Details: Cost is $500 per team, includes 18 holes with cart, tournament swag and prizes. More info at teeitup4connor@gmail.com.
Mango Jam Concert
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield
Details: The Burlington-based band Mango Jam will be playing Zydeco, Blues and Reggae tunes on the green field in front of the historic Meeting House in East Fairfield. Bring a lawn chair and blanket for the event. There will be light dinner fare and desserts for sale or bring your own to enjoy during the concert. The event will be moveed inside the meeting house if there is bad weather. Admission is $10 per person to support renovations at the Meeting House.
Church Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
Details: Pulled pork and grilled chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, dinner roll. Texas sheet cake for dessert. Adults $15, children ages 4-12 $5. Reservations call (802) 893-4413.
Looking Ahead:
55+ Lunch
When: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13
Where: J.I.M.M.Y Center, Georgia
Take Out Chicken BBQ
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14
Where: Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78
St. John the Baptist Church Annual Chicken BBQ
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23
Where: 222 Missisquoi Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.