Meeting House on the Green concert

Community members gather at the Meeting House in 2020 for a summer concert. 

 Courtesy Photo

Summer Art & Sidewalk Sales

When: Friday, July 7 to Saturday, July 8

Where: Downtown St. Albans City

Details: Check out the annual sidewalk sales at multiple downtown small businesses on Main Street in St. Albans. 

Richford Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: Main Street, Richford

Details: The Richford Farmers Market will start its 27th year on Saturday on Main Street, across from the Main Street Mill. All types of vendors are welcome. Call Sonia at 848-3076 for more information. Vendor setup starts at 8 am.

UMC Bake Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: Main Street, Richford

Details: The United Methodist Church will hold a bake sale at the Richford Farmers Market. Proceeds will benefit the painting and repair fund for the church. For more information call John at 848-3618.

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

Staying Friends Memory Café

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: 331 Main Street, Enosburg

Details: This group is designed for folks experiencing mild memory loss, but older folks looking to make friends are welcome as well. Enjoy some games, music and snacks. For more information, contact Carol Willey at grammyoxox@gmail.com

Connor Roberts Memorial Golf Tournament

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: Champlain Valley Country Club

Details: Cost is $500 per team, includes 18 holes with cart, tournament swag and prizes. More info at teeitup4connor@gmail.com.

Mango Jam Concert

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield

Details: The Burlington-based band Mango Jam will be playing Zydeco, Blues and Reggae tunes on the green field in front of the historic Meeting House in East Fairfield. Bring a lawn chair and blanket for the event. There will be light dinner fare and desserts for sale or bring your own to enjoy during the concert. The event will be moveed inside the meeting house if there is bad weather. Admission is $10 per person to support renovations at the Meeting House.

Church Supper

When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church

Details: Pulled pork and grilled chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, dinner roll. Texas sheet cake for dessert. Adults $15, children ages 4-12 $5. Reservations call (802) 893-4413.

Looking Ahead:

55+ Lunch 

When: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13

Where: J.I.M.M.Y Center, Georgia

Take Out Chicken BBQ

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where: Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78

St. John the Baptist Church Annual Chicken BBQ

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23

Where: 222 Missisquoi Street

 

