Baby’s Name: Maxine Clare McDonough
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/31/22
Mother’s Name: Victoria (Roberts) McDonough
Father’s Name: Edward Aloysius McDonough III
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Logan Paul Mcdonald
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/1/22
Mother’s Name: Brooke Ryan
Father’s Name: Robert Mcdonald
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: William David Fresn
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/2/22
Mother’s Name: Britney Clark
Father’s Name: Ben Fresn
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Kyrie Haydin Delisle
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/2/22
Mother’s Name: Ahshanna Mae Gaudette
Father’s Name: Damion Ray Delisle
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Claudia Michelle Paradis
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/3/22
Mother’s Name: Marie Rainville
Father’s Name: Evan Michael Paradis
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Jaxton Peter Bapp
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/5/22
Mother’s Name: Kaleigh Benoit
Father’s Name: Scott Bapp
Town: Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Paisley Raine Connolly
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/7/22
Mother’s Name: Hannah Mason
Father’s Name: Tanner Patrick Connolly
Town: Highgate Springs
