Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Maxine Clare McDonough

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/31/22

Mother’s Name: Victoria (Roberts) McDonough

Father’s Name: Edward Aloysius McDonough III

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Logan Paul Mcdonald

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/1/22

Mother’s Name: Brooke Ryan 

Father’s Name: Robert Mcdonald

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: William David Fresn

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/2/22

Mother’s Name: Britney Clark

Father’s Name: Ben Fresn

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Kyrie Haydin Delisle

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/2/22

Mother’s Name: Ahshanna Mae Gaudette

Father’s Name: Damion Ray Delisle

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Claudia Michelle Paradis

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/3/22

Mother’s Name: Marie Rainville

Father’s Name: Evan Michael Paradis

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Jaxton Peter Bapp

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/5/22

Mother’s Name: Kaleigh Benoit

Father’s Name: Scott Bapp

Town: Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Paisley Raine Connolly

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/7/22

Mother’s Name: Hannah Mason

Father’s Name: Tanner Patrick Connolly

Town: Highgate Springs

 

