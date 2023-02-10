Want your event featured? Send it to staff writer Jean MacBride at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com.
Respiratory Viruses: What Parents Need to Know
When: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: Online Webinar
Details: Dr. Colleen Moran, Director of Inpatient Pediatrics at Northwestern Medical Center, will provide the scoop on respiratory ailments in children and what you can do to protect your family. Email kladdison@nmcinc.org to sign up for a session. Virtual links will be posted to NMC’s facebook page.
Super Gaming Saturday
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Details: Bring your friends and favorite games. $5 admission donated to Martha’s Kitchen. Lunch provided.
Soapmaking at the Library
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax
Details: Learn how to make soap using a melt and pour soap medium. Call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.
Valentine’s Paint and Sip
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Mystic Waters Spa & Yoga, St. Albans
Details: Need something new to do with your valentine? Reserve your paint and sip spot by visiting Awaken Yoga's Facebook page. $40 per person.
Valentine’s Prime Rib Dinner & Dance
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: American Legion Family Post 42, Enosburg
Details: Enjoy entertainment from Deuces Wild along with a prime rib dinner, 50/50 raffle and cash bar. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the bar or by calling Barb Patch 802-933-7391, Liza Harrness 802-582-1380 or Tina Hallock 802-933-6226.
Valentine’s Dance
When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Mokah’s Restaurant & Pub, Richford
Details: Bad Horsey rocks Mokah's for a Valentine's Dance.
Pancake Breakfast
When: 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 12
Where: St. John the Baptist Church, 222 Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls
Details: The menu will feature pancakes (gluten free upon request,) french toast, sausage, ham and home fries. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12 and free for children under 4. Proceeds will benefit youth programs at the church.
Enosburg Winter Festival
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
Where: Various locations, Enosburg
Details: Featuring a variety of events including a guided snowshoe tour at 9 a.m. in Enosburg Town Forest, Ice Rink Grand Opening 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on 134 Pearl Street, cardboard sledding from 1-2 p.m. on Orchard Street Hill and one-mile dog sled rides for $20 per sled at White Road just past the rail trail crossing.
14th Star Brewery Pop-Up Craft Show
When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Check out a small pop-up craft show in the taproom.
