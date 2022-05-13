farmers market (copy)

Families peruse the vendor tents at the Northwest Farmers Market in May 2020.

Pork Roast Supper

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vermont Route 78 

Details: The dinner is takeout only and costs $8 per person and $5 for those under 5. The dinner will consist of a pork roast with mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, a dinner roll and a brownie. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 802-868-4921.

Murder in the Vermont Woods

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13 

Where: Saint Albans Museum Bliss Room, St. Albans

Details: Historian Jill Mudgett will present “Murder in the Vermont Woods: A Story About Race, Class, and Gender in the 19th Century,” which recounts the story of an Indigenous man from southern New England who came to central Vermont during the late 19th century and was the victim of a murder. The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by Vermont Humanities through its Speakers Bureau program and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. 

Franklin County Mountain Bike Day

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 14 

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, Bootlegger Bikes and 14th Star Brewing Company

Details: Head to Hard’Ack in the morning for trail work before going to the opening of Bootlegger Bikes at noon. Social event, live music and raffle will follow at 14th Star. 

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: The first farmers market of summer will feature a variety of vendors including Paisley Scoops and Wild Ginger Farm. The farmers market is scheduled for every Saturday until Oct. 29.

Green Mountain Folklore Society (GMFS) meeting

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: 80 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield

Details: The meeting starts at 9 a.m. with a social hour including coffee/tea and muffins followed by a business meeting at 10 a.m. A Gab Fest from 11 a.m. to noon allows participants to share folklore, photos, poems and local artifacts. Lunch, prepared by Bakersfield Historical Society for $7, will take place between noon and 1 p.m. The Historical Society will then facilitate a presentation about local historic barns and farms. Participants are requested to wear a mask and be fully vaccinated. For lunch reservations call Laurie at 802-879-6467.

St. Albans Rotary Home & Recreation Expo

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 15 

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Details: The event will feature exhibitors showcasing products and services for home and recreation, and silent auction items like a stone patio from JL Masonry & Hardscaping valued at $7,500. Free admission is made possible by the expo’s presenting sponsor, Handy Cars, Inc.

Fairfax Art Festival and Silent Auction

When: noon Sunday, May 15 

Where: Fairfax Community Center

Details: During this inaugural event, enjoy art — donated by local artists — up for auction as well as crafts for kids, painting class, concessions and more. All proceeds benefit the restoration of the Fairfax Community Center building. 

28th Annual Vermont Book, Spring Book, Postcard and Ephemera Fair

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: Vermont dealers will show a variety of rare, antiquarian and used books, as well as maps, postcards, prints, posters and paper of all kinds. Meet local bookbinders too, and learn about how books are bound and repaired. 

Swanton Food Trucks and Market

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15 

Where: Swanton Village Green

Details: Enjoy a picnic in the park with dishes from local food trucks. Stroll through farmers market vendors and crafters. 

Looking Ahead:

Swanton Community Yard Sale

When: Saturday, May 21 

Where: Village Green, Swanton

Chicken BBQ Drive-thru

When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford

 

Highgate: Reaching New Heights

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24

Where: Highgate Elementary School

 

Swanton Village Fire Department Fundraiser

When: 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 30

Where: Swanton Village Park

