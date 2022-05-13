Pork Roast Supper
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vermont Route 78
Details: The dinner is takeout only and costs $8 per person and $5 for those under 5. The dinner will consist of a pork roast with mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, a dinner roll and a brownie. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 802-868-4921.
Murder in the Vermont Woods
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Saint Albans Museum Bliss Room, St. Albans
Details: Historian Jill Mudgett will present “Murder in the Vermont Woods: A Story About Race, Class, and Gender in the 19th Century,” which recounts the story of an Indigenous man from southern New England who came to central Vermont during the late 19th century and was the victim of a murder. The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by Vermont Humanities through its Speakers Bureau program and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Franklin County Mountain Bike Day
When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, Bootlegger Bikes and 14th Star Brewing Company
Details: Head to Hard’Ack in the morning for trail work before going to the opening of Bootlegger Bikes at noon. Social event, live music and raffle will follow at 14th Star.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: The first farmers market of summer will feature a variety of vendors including Paisley Scoops and Wild Ginger Farm. The farmers market is scheduled for every Saturday until Oct. 29.
Green Mountain Folklore Society (GMFS) meeting
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: 80 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield
Details: The meeting starts at 9 a.m. with a social hour including coffee/tea and muffins followed by a business meeting at 10 a.m. A Gab Fest from 11 a.m. to noon allows participants to share folklore, photos, poems and local artifacts. Lunch, prepared by Bakersfield Historical Society for $7, will take place between noon and 1 p.m. The Historical Society will then facilitate a presentation about local historic barns and farms. Participants are requested to wear a mask and be fully vaccinated. For lunch reservations call Laurie at 802-879-6467.
St. Albans Rotary Home & Recreation Expo
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 15
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Details: The event will feature exhibitors showcasing products and services for home and recreation, and silent auction items like a stone patio from JL Masonry & Hardscaping valued at $7,500. Free admission is made possible by the expo’s presenting sponsor, Handy Cars, Inc.
Fairfax Art Festival and Silent Auction
When: noon Sunday, May 15
Where: Fairfax Community Center
Details: During this inaugural event, enjoy art — donated by local artists — up for auction as well as crafts for kids, painting class, concessions and more. All proceeds benefit the restoration of the Fairfax Community Center building.
28th Annual Vermont Book, Spring Book, Postcard and Ephemera Fair
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Vermont dealers will show a variety of rare, antiquarian and used books, as well as maps, postcards, prints, posters and paper of all kinds. Meet local bookbinders too, and learn about how books are bound and repaired.
Swanton Food Trucks and Market
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: Enjoy a picnic in the park with dishes from local food trucks. Stroll through farmers market vendors and crafters.
Looking Ahead:
Swanton Community Yard Sale
When: Saturday, May 21
Where: Village Green, Swanton
Chicken BBQ Drive-thru
When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford
Highgate: Reaching New Heights
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24
Where: Highgate Elementary School
Swanton Village Fire Department Fundraiser
When: 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Swanton Village Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.