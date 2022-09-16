Enosburg Harvest Festival
When: All day, Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Celebrate all things fall in Enosburg with vendors, food, music and more.
Cider Shuffle
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Enosburg Falls
Details: Join the Enosburgh Recreation Commission for a Fun Run/Walk 5K (out and back) on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail. Kids and strollers are welcome. Registration opened Aug. 1 at runsignup.com/Race/VT/EnosburgFalls/CiderShuffle5K.
Rummage Sale
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18
Where: Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger St., St. Albans
Details: There will be women’s clothing size small to XXL as well as men’s and children’s. Additionally, there will be household goods, crafts, books, DVDs and more. A soup and sandwich luncheon will be available on Saturday by donation. Sunday is bag day. Proceeds to benefit Franklin County Senior Center programs.
Afterglow
When: noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: A music festival featuring the bands The Barn Rats, Quadra and Glass Onion. There will be food trucks including Mark BBQ and The Crazy Cotton Candy Lady. Gates open at noon and the music starts at 1 p.m. The proceeds of the event will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Josh’s House and Northwest Counseling and Support Services, among others. For more information and tickets visit www.afterglowfoundation.com.
St. Albans Bay Harvest Festival and Chili Competition
When: noon Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: Enjoy music by Nobby Reed, mead by Groennfell Meadery and chili by community members. The chili competition starts at 1 p.m. and is free to enter. Bring a serving spoon and a pot of your winning chili recipe. Browse and shop craft vendors on site.
Using Power to Empower - Free Talk
When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, 4280 Boston Post Road, Enosburg
Details: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park will host a free talk by Bob Freling, executive director of Solar Electric Light Fund, a non-profit organization that works to fight poverty and climate change with solar panels. The talk will highlight some of the projects Freling has help complete and he will share his thinking on how to solve current global social and climate issues. The talk is free and open to the public but preregistraiton is required. To register, visit www.coldhollowsculpturepark.com/programs.html and scroll down to click on the link to register for the event on eventbrite.
Georgia Fall Festival
When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Georgia Beach, 4185 Georgia Shore Road
Details: Join the Georgia Community Events Committee for wagon rides, a farmer’s market, kids activities, food, drink, fireworks and more. The musical act will be country musician Jamie Lee Thurston.
Bid or Not to Bid
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: There will be auctions featuring gift cards from a variety of local businesses including Mystic Waters, Massage and Bodyworks and West End Pizza, as well as prints from local artists, birch lamps and pottery. At the ceremony there will be music from Will Patton, snacks and refreshments. Tickets are $25 and there are only 100 of them for the raffles. To buy tickets, visit the library or contact the Friends of the Library.
Food Truck and Market Sundays
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18
Where: Swanton Village Green, Swanton
Details: Food trucks, farmers market vendors and more will take over the Swanton Village Green for a day of picnicking and shopping.
Looking Ahead:
Child Car Seat Inspection Event
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, 2996 VT Route 78, Highgate
Saint Albans Museum Disc Golf Tournament
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation, St. Albans
Zara Bode’s Li’l Big Band
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: The Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
Chicken Pie Supper
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Richford United Methodist Church, 86 River St., Richford
