Silent Auction
When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger St., St. Albans
Details: Check out over 200 items and gift certificates donated by area merchants and place your bets to win. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Senior Center.
Harvest Festival Sale
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Sheldon Methodist Church Food Shelf, 52 Church St., Sheldon
Details: Frozen apple dumplings will be available for purchase. No longer at the Library Craft Sale in November. There will also be flea market items, used clothing, maple products, jams/jellies, pumpkins, plants, knitted items and lunch available.
Second Annual Community Pumpkin Labyrinth
When: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Swanton Recreation
Details: This mindful community event will take place in the lower level of Swanton Recreation. The pumpkin labyrinth will be available from noon-2 p.m. with additional activities, such as arts and crafts, Abenaki Circle of Courage youth drumming, games and food vendors. At 2 p.m., families are encouraged to choose a complimentary pumpkin to bring home.
Smuggs’ Annual Ski and Snowboard Sale
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
Where: Saint Michael’s College, Colchester
Details: The season's biggest ski and snowboard sale hosted by the Smuggler’s Notch Ski Club. Find great deals on all of the new and gently used gear. Bring items for consignment between 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday and earn cash.
BFA-St. Albans Class of 1972 Reunion
When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: American Legion Post 1
Details: To RSVP, please call Lori Derry at 802-933-5132. Class members who did not receive an invitation should also call Lori. Bobby Chevalier is the DJ and will play all the oldies. Bring a side dish. A meat platter, rolls and dessert will be provided. There will also be a cash bar on site.
Rummage Sale
When:1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St., Fairfax
Details: Clean clothes, books, toys, and white elephant apparel will be available. The sale is to benefit the United Church of Fairfax missions. For information call 849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.
Stephen Russell Payne Book Signing
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: The Eloquent Page, 70 N. Main St., St. Albans
Details: Meet Stephen Russell Payne and celebrate his newest book, “You Were Always There.”
Annie & The Hedonists
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: The Meeting House, East Fairfield
Details: Back by popular demand. Annie and the Hedonists can be found all
over upstate New York and New England sharing their brand of upbeat American music at civic concerts and in schools. They are consummate performers who enjoy teaching as they entertain. They play early jazz and blues with a focus on the female performers of the era that Annie Rosen captures so well. Indoors unless the weather’s fabulous. Bring a mask. Suggested donation, $10 at the door. Light dinner fare and desserts available for sale. For information call 802-827-6626.
Georgia Fire & Rescue Open House
When: 11-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
Where: Georgia Fire Station, 4134 Ethan Allen Highway
Details: This event marks the fire department’s 70th anniversary and the rescue squad’s 30th anniversary. Meet firefighters and medical first responders, ask questions and see the station, trucks and equipment. There will be station tours, simulations and a bouncy castle too.
Looking Ahead:
Pork Roast Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate Center
14th Star Fall Record Day Celebration
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Fall Flea Market and Baked Goods Sale
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 22,
Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, Swanton
Takeout Chicken Pie Supper
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
