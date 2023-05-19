This Weekend:
Sports Car USA Showcase
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19
Where: Handy’s Downtown
Details: Check out American muscle and domestic sports cars with Sport Car USA host Lee Bodette. See Mustangs, Corvettes and more. Free food provided by Bob's Meat Market and music and entertainment by DJ Bun.
Huge Lawn Sale
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78
Details: Featuring donations from multiple families with something for everyone.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Trail Maintenance at Hard’ack
When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Hard’ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: The Franklin County Mountain Bike Club, Disc Golfers and Hikers are all invited to come do trail maintenance. Theywill meet and park in the lower field behind the Hard’ack Pool. Bring rakes, shovels, weed trimmers. At least 4 teams will divide up the work, including spreading stone clearing trails of debris. Call Andy Crossman 802-582-6236 to RVSP.
Circle of Security
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20
Where: First Congregational Church
Details: This program is designed to improve the quality of caregiver-child relationships and offers human service professionals and caregivers a map for understanding attachment needs. Workshop will be taught by Camelia Maianu, UVM lecturer.
1800 and Froze to Death: Author/Historian Talk
When: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Bakersfield Historical Society, 80 East Bakersfield Road
Details: The historical society will host a free talk by Howard Coffin about the year 1816, a year in Vermont that featured frost every month, dark skies with strange lights, scarce food and a religious revival.
Open House Celebration
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: The Brick Store, 4474 Route 36
Details: An open house to celebrate the renovation of the Brick Store, an 1830’s general store, into a studio and coworking space. There will be music, ice cream sandwiches and refreshments as well as a giveaway for six one-time coworking passes.
St. Albans Garden Club Plant Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Highgate Commons Shopping Plaza, St. Albans
Details: Browse a variety of perennial plants and houseplants perfect for getting your outdoor garden or indoor collection of greenery started. The sale will be located across from Hannaford, where the Christmas tree was sold.
Autism Walk
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex
Details: Bring your family and friends and give back to your community by promoting the acceptance and inclusion of individuals diagnosed with ASD. Enjoy the beauty of a Vermont spring day while raising awareness and funds for autism programs at NCSS. Reach out to Joe Halko at (802)393-6414 or jhalko@ncssinc.org to register or get more information.
Looking Ahead:
Health & Human Services Job Fair
When: 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23
Where: Franklin County Field Days Barn, Highgate Airport
Rail Trail Celebration Ride: Connecting Our Communities
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 27 (severe weather date May 28)
Where: Between Cambridge Junction & Taylor Park, St. Albans (and waypoints between)
Farmer’s Market & Craft Fair
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Paint and Sip with Amber Harvey
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
