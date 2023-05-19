Taylor Park flowers

Taylor Park flowers. Photo by John Custodio.

This Weekend:

Sports Car USA Showcase

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: Handy’s Downtown

Details: Check out American muscle and domestic sports cars with Sport Car USA host Lee Bodette. See Mustangs, Corvettes and more. Free food provided by Bob's Meat Market and music and entertainment by DJ Bun.

Huge Lawn Sale

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78 

Details: Featuring donations from multiple families with something for everyone.

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

Trail Maintenance at Hard’ack

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Hard’ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Details: The Franklin County Mountain Bike Club, Disc Golfers and Hikers are all invited to come do trail maintenance. Theywill meet and park in the lower field behind the Hard’ack Pool. Bring rakes, shovels, weed trimmers. At least 4 teams will divide up the work, including spreading stone clearing trails of debris. Call Andy Crossman 802-582-6236 to RVSP.

Circle of Security

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20

Where: First Congregational Church

Details: This program is designed to improve the quality of caregiver-child relationships and offers human service professionals and caregivers a map for understanding attachment needs. Workshop will be taught by Camelia Maianu, UVM lecturer.

1800 and Froze to Death: Author/Historian Talk

When: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Bakersfield Historical Society, 80 East Bakersfield Road

Details: The historical society will host a free talk by Howard Coffin about the year 1816, a year in Vermont that featured frost every month, dark skies with strange lights, scarce food and a religious revival.

Open House Celebration 

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: The Brick Store, 4474 Route 36

Details: An open house to celebrate the renovation of the Brick Store, an 1830’s general store, into a studio and coworking space. There will be music, ice cream sandwiches and refreshments as well as a giveaway for six one-time coworking passes.

St. Albans Garden Club Plant Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Highgate Commons Shopping Plaza, St. Albans

Details: Browse a variety of perennial plants and houseplants perfect for getting your outdoor garden or indoor collection of greenery started. The sale will be located across from Hannaford, where the Christmas tree was sold.

Autism Walk

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex

Details: Bring your family and friends and give back to your community by promoting the acceptance and inclusion of individuals diagnosed with ASD. Enjoy the beauty of a Vermont spring day while raising awareness and funds for autism programs at NCSS. Reach out to Joe Halko at (802)393-6414 or jhalko@ncssinc.org to register or get more information.

Looking Ahead:

Health & Human Services Job Fair

When: 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23

Where: Franklin County Field Days Barn, Highgate Airport

Rail Trail Celebration Ride: Connecting Our Communities

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 27 (severe weather date May 28)

Where: Between Cambridge Junction & Taylor Park, St. Albans (and waypoints between)

Farmer’s Market & Craft Fair

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield 

Paint and Sip with Amber Harvey

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation