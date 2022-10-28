Kids Kitchen: Let’s get CORNy
When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett St., Swanton
Details: This workshop will provide a structured kitchen environment for kids grades 1-6. Lessons on nutrition, kitchen safety and cooking will be provided by an experienced chef and each workshop will cost $10 per child. Register online at swanton recreation’s website.
Let’s Glow Crazy
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: Join St. Albans Recreation at Greg Brown Lodge for a glow run through the woods with music, snacks and drinks. There will also be prizes for the best glow costumes, including the brightest.
Spooky Saturday
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Details: Halloween in Franklin County wouldn’t be complete without this family-friendly event. Check out the pumpkin carving contest at the Northwest Farmers Market, an Addams Family costume parade in Taylor Park and trick-or-treating all over downtown. And don’t miss Nightmare at City Hall, a creepy animatronic monster haunted house.
Trunk or Treat
When: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Progressive Auto Sales, St. Albans
Details: Stop by the dealership, do a little trunk or treating and enter the costume contest for a chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card.
Tricks and Treats at Lincoln Park
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Join the community for an afternoon of spooky Halloween celebrations. Kids can take part in the Spooky Sprint race in costume at 2 p.m., enjoy a visit from the Traveling Storyteller from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and join the costume parade at 3:30 p.m.
Halloween in the Park
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Swanton Village Green, Swanton
Details: Join local businesses, nonprofits and community partners for a night of trick or treating in Swanton’s Village Green.
14th Star Monster Mash
When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: At this party and costume competition at 14th Star Brewing Company in St. Albans, there will be live music from Barbie-N-Bones in The Room starting at 7 p.m. and pumpkin beer on tap.
Haunted Forest
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Memorial Pavillion, 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Details: Enter this haunted forest in Bakersfield that is so spooky that it is not recommended for small children. There will be food and refreshments for sale as well as goodie bags for youth attendees. There is no alcohol allowed at the event.
Looking Ahead:
Witch’s Dance
When: 5:45 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Second Conservation Meeting for Northwest Vermont
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1
Where: Greg Brown Lodge Hard'ack Recreation Area, 179 Congress St., St. Albans
Richford United Methodist Church Bazaar
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Richford United Methodist Church, Richford
United Church of Fairfax Annual Bazaar
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St. (Route 104), Fairfax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.