Spectrum

The front door of Spectrum’s drop-in center in St. Albans is illuminated during the facility’s opening March 8.

Franklin County Legislative Breakfast #1

When: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23

Where: Richford Town Hall

Details: Franklin County’s legislative delegation will hold the first of four monthly breakfasts to connect with constituents. Light snacks will be served. 

Swanton Beautification Committee Get-Together

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: The Swanton Enhancement Project’s Beautification Committee is initiating a multi-year plan to further beautify the village with an abundance of flowers, streetside trees and other plantings. Come share your ideas for public gardens and trees. Drinks and light snacks will be offered. For information, call 802-318-3924

Board Game Night 

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25

Where: Georgia Public Library

Details: Do you love board games and need more players? This event is for you. The library just ordered some new games or bring your favorites to play. Great opportunity to meet more people in the Georgia area. 

Red Cross Blood Drive 

When: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: Richford Junior Senior High School, Richford

Details: Richford Jr. Sr High School is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive. Wintertime is especially difficult for collecting blood products with the holidays and winter weather impacting blood drive operations. All donors will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including airfare, hotel, and a $500 gift card for spending. You can sign up today by going to redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code: RICHFORD. 

Women’s Self Defense Workshop

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Details: Participants learn how to recognize predatory behavior before it becomes a threat, diffuse it verbally and to apply effective physical self-defense techniques. Tickets: events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg

Adult Craft Night

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Details: Make winter paper quilling creations to take home and enjoy. Those aged 16 and up can sign up via email or by calling 802-827-3945

The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana 

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Where: Online, Zoom

Details: Laura Stack will present on the dangers of marijuana on the developing adolescent brain. She will talk about how her son became psychotic and died by suicide from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates and how to prevent future tragedies. Visit www.fcccp.org/the-truth-about-marijuana for more information and a link to register to receive a link to the presentation.

Queer Prom

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, January 27

Where: Spectrum Drop-in Center, 223 Lake Street, St. Albans

Details: Spectrum and Voices and Violence present a Wonderland-themed queer prom. Visit their Facebook pages for tickets.

Looking Ahead:

Winter Shoeski

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: 3550 Gore Road, Highgate Center

 

Open Mic Coffee House

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans

Northwest District High School Music Festival

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Enosburg Falls High School Gymnasium, Enosburg

Makers Supply Swap

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Eloquent Gamer Game Day

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: St. Albans City Hall

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation