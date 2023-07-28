This weekend:
Movie Night in the Park
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 28
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Lawn games begin at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m and will have free snacks and water. Another family-friendly film will take place on Friday, Aug. 11.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 29 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
13th Annual Swanton Chamber Car & Motorcycle Show
When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: Favorite 50 autos will be recognized as well as Top 3 motorcycles. 50/50 drawings, raffles and a live DJ. For more info emailcarshow@swantonchamber.com or call 802-868-5409
One LoVermont Freedom and Unity Festival
When: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Where: Kraemer & Kin Taproom (230 RT. 129)
Details: Enjoy good tunes and vibes with artisan vendors, food trucks, workshops and free activities for kids! Visit: www.onelovermont.com for schedule of events and more information.
Amazing Makers - Artist Olaniyi R. Akindiya
When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg
Details: During his two-week residency in the park, Akirash will create a temporary installation, inviting visitors of all ages to join him in building the piece during a special event on July 29. This will be an interactive performance by the artist and attendees can join Akirash in gathering found objects and materials in the Park to help construct the piece.
Annual Cake Auction & BBQ
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Where: J.M.M.Y Center, Georgia
Details: Cake auction and BBQ will benefit the JMMY Center. Lots of great desserts donated by members of the community.
St. Mary's Church Brunch
When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30
Where: 145 Square Road, Franklin
Details: An all-you-can-eat brunch with takeout available. $12 for each adult, $8 for each child 7-16 years old and every child under 7 eat’s free. For more information call 802-933-2496 or 802-285-6730.
31st Jig in the Valley
When: 12-8 p.m. Sunday, July 30
Where: Meeting House on the Green, Fairfield
Details: Eight hours of music, food, kids activities, raffles, auctions and more. Tickets at the door, $10 per person or $25 per family. All proceeds benefit the Fairfield Community Center.
Looking Ahead:
Open Farm Tour: Choiniere Family Farm
When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, July 31
Where: 2465 Gore Road
Free Walk-In Health Checks
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 31
Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton
National Night Out
When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
BLAST Babysitter Course
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4
Where: Franklin County Caring Communities, St. Albans
Spare Rib Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78
