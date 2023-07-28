JitV23.jpg

Musicians performing at the East Fairfield Meeting House during the 30th Jig in the Valley. 

 Josh Ellerbrock

This weekend:

Movie Night in the Park

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 28

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Details: Lawn games begin at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m and will have free snacks and water. Another family-friendly film will take place on Friday, Aug. 11.

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 29  to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

13th Annual Swanton Chamber Car & Motorcycle Show

When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where: Swanton Village Green

Details: Favorite 50 autos will be recognized as well as Top 3 motorcycles. 50/50 drawings, raffles and a live DJ. For more info emailcarshow@swantonchamber.com or call 802-868-5409

One LoVermont Freedom and Unity Festival

When: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where: Kraemer & Kin Taproom (230 RT. 129)

Details: Enjoy good tunes and vibes with artisan vendors, food trucks, workshops and free activities for kids! Visit: www.onelovermont.com for schedule of events and more information.

Amazing Makers - Artist Olaniyi R. Akindiya

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg

Details: During his two-week residency in the park, Akirash will create a temporary installation, inviting visitors of all ages to join him in building the piece during a special event on July 29. This will be an interactive performance by the artist and attendees can join Akirash in gathering found objects and materials in the Park to help construct the piece.

Annual Cake Auction & BBQ

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where: J.M.M.Y Center, Georgia

Details: Cake auction and BBQ will benefit the JMMY Center. Lots of great desserts donated by members of the community.

St. Mary's Church Brunch

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Where: 145 Square Road, Franklin 

Details: An all-you-can-eat brunch with takeout available. $12 for each adult, $8 for each child 7-16 years old and every child under 7 eat’s free. For more information call 802-933-2496 or 802-285-6730.

31st Jig in the Valley

When: 12-8 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Where: Meeting House on the Green, Fairfield

Details: Eight hours of music, food, kids activities, raffles, auctions and more. Tickets at the door, $10 per person or $25 per family. All proceeds benefit the Fairfield Community Center.

Looking Ahead:

Open Farm Tour: Choiniere Family Farm

When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, July 31 

Where: 2465 Gore Road

Free Walk-In Health Checks

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 31

Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton

National Night Out

When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

BLAST Babysitter Course

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

Where: Franklin County Caring Communities, St. Albans

Spare Rib Dinner

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78

 

