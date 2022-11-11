Take Out Community Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78, Highgate Center
Details: Serving Chicken and Biscuits with stuffing, cranberry sauce, glazed carrots, and pumpkin pie for take out only. Cost is $10 per adult and $6 per child under 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 802-868-4921.
Ski, Ride and Sports Sale
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St., Jeffersonville
Details: The proceeds of this sale will benefit the Jeffersonville Area Rotary’s Winter Wellness program and other Rotary activities.
Fairfax Food Shelf Food Drive
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St.
Details: The United Church of Fairfax and Cub Scout Pack 853 are teaming up for the 3rd annual drive-thru food drive. Head to the Community Center to drop off canned meats, fruits and vegetables and box mixes.
Christmas Bake Sale and Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia
Details: Free Admission. Crafters can contact Dawn Decker for table reservations by calling (802) 527-6326.
Holiday Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: The Opera House at Enosburg Falls
Details: Artisans will bring unique crafts and gifts. Cold Hollow Career Center will be hosting a kids craft corner and there will be lunch and a raffle available.
Third Annual Craft and Bake Sale
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Bakersfield Historical Society Building, 80 E. Bakersfield Road
Details: Come shop at the Crockpot Cafe which offers takeout choices from a variety of hot dishes, homemade rolls, cookies and drinks. Cost of lunch is by donation to benefit the historical society.
Book Reading and Signing
When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
Details: Montreal-based authors Gail Marlene Schwartz and Lucie Gagnon will read and sign their new middle-grade novel “My Sister’s Girlfriend.” The book recently made the CBC list for notable titles in its category for 2022.
Looking Ahead:
Veterans and Community Job Fair
When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15
Where: American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans
‘There From Here’ Film Showing
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15
Where: Bootlegger Bikes, St. Albans
Stuff the Cruiser
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Where: St. Albans Police Department
Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate
