Take Out Community Dinner

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78, Highgate Center

Details: Serving Chicken and Biscuits with stuffing, cranberry sauce, glazed carrots, and pumpkin pie for take out only. Cost is $10 per adult and $6 per child under 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 802-868-4921.

Ski, Ride and Sports Sale

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St., Jeffersonville

Details: The proceeds of this sale will benefit the Jeffersonville Area Rotary’s Winter Wellness program and other Rotary activities. 

Fairfax Food Shelf Food Drive

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St.

Details: The United Church of Fairfax and Cub Scout Pack 853 are teaming up for the 3rd annual drive-thru food drive. Head to the Community Center to drop off canned meats, fruits and vegetables and box mixes. 

Christmas Bake Sale and Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12       

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia

Details: Free Admission. Crafters can contact Dawn Decker for table reservations by calling (802) 527-6326.

Holiday Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: The Opera House at Enosburg Falls 

Details: Artisans will bring unique crafts and gifts. Cold Hollow Career Center will be hosting a kids craft corner and there will be lunch and a raffle available.

Third Annual Craft and Bake Sale

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Bakersfield Historical Society Building, 80 E. Bakersfield Road

Details: Come shop at the Crockpot Cafe which offers takeout choices from a variety of hot dishes, homemade rolls, cookies and drinks. Cost of lunch is by donation to benefit the historical society.

Book Reading and Signing 

When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts

Details: Montreal-based authors Gail Marlene Schwartz and Lucie Gagnon will read and sign their new middle-grade novel “My Sister’s Girlfriend.”  The book recently made the CBC list for notable titles in its category for 2022.

Looking Ahead:

Veterans and Community Job Fair

When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15

Where: American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans

‘There From Here’ Film Showing

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15

Where: Bootlegger Bikes, St. Albans

Stuff the Cruiser

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: St. Albans Police Department

Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate

