Vendor Fair
When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Details: Check out dozens of vendors in the big gym at Georgia Elementary & Middle School. Happening at the same time as Touch-a-Truck in the school parking lot, the day before Mother's Day, this event is excellent opportunity to bring the kids and shop for mom To join us as a vendor, the register at: georgiaptco.com/vfreg
Fairfax Rummage Sale
When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St., Fairfax
Details: Clean clothes, books, toys and more will be for sale. Sales will benefit United Church of Fairfax missions. For info call 802-849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com. Masks are optional.
Child Car Seat Inspection
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 7
Where: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 387 Lake St., St. Albans
Details: This first come, first-served event will have nationally-certified technicians available to properly adjust car seats for kids.
Empty Bowls 2022
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, 139 Lake St., St. Albans
Details: Ticket holders select a handmade ceramic bowl and then choose from a variety of different homemade soups and desserts made by local volunteers. Tickets are $20 when purchased before the event or $25 on the day. All proceeds benefit the fight against hunger.
Annual Spaghetti Supper
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: St. Albans Town Educational Center
Details: For $10, enjoy a spaghetti supper hosted by the Saint Albans Town Firefighters Association. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, garlic bread and fresh side salad. Event is drive-thru only.
Kingman Fest
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Kingman Street, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate spring and Kingman Street businesses during this free festival. Enjoy a large-scale Queen tribute concert, food and drinks, family activities and more. Donations will be collected for St. Albans for the Future.
Songs of Hope
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8 Bishop St. No. 1639, St. Albans
Details: The Vermont Choral Union will be presenting a variety of songs including a new piece by John Rutter called Ukrainian Prayer. Admission is by donation and 100% of the proceeds will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Masks are required for all audience members.
Looking Ahead:
Sourdough for Beginners
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Pork Roast Supper
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vermont Route 78
Murder in the Vermont Woods
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Saint Albans Museum Bliss Room, St. Albans
Green Mountain Folklore Society (GMFS) meeting
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: 80 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield
