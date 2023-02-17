stage stock

15th St. Albans Winter Carnival

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17- 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area

Details: Winter Carnival kicks off Friday night with an evening of ski and snowboard races, snowshoe trek, horse drawn sleigh rides and music. Saturday is a full day of outdoor games, contests, races and all kinds of outdoor adventure for the whole family including the duct tape derby, live music by The Barn Rats and a display of winter fireworks to cap off the event.

Legislative Breakfast

When: 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Georgia Fire and Rescue

Details: Share your thoughts with Franklin County's legislative delegation at these monthly meetings. Light snacks provided.

Sled Dogs at the Library

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax

Details: Meet some sled dogs and learn more about them and the work they do. Space is limited, so please call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register. 

Pebble Art Workshop

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Fairfax Community Center, Fairfax

Details: Create your own pebble designs with guidance from Once Upon A Rock staff. Tickets are $35 and available at www.onceuponarockvermont.com/workshops.

1st Annual Winter Games

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Richford Country Club

Details: There will be three events at the winter games including a anything but a sled downhill race, a partner 100 meter pull and the world’s worst mile. Food and drink will be available during the event at the clubhouse and after the event there will be a DJ and dinner. Proceeds of the event will benefit Richford Recreation. Register in advance at Richford Town Hall. All events are for ages 14+ but there will be a snowman competition, fun walk and crafts available for children under 14.

Adult Comedy Night with Bucky Lewis

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Abbey Restaurant and Showroom, Enosburg

Details: A one-man music and comedy show with a comedian recently voted as one of the best guitar comedians in the country by “Variety” magazine. Reservations can be made at the Abbey Restaurant or Franklin General Store. The cost is $20 per person. 

Makers Market 

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans

Details: Shop pop-up booths from local crafters and makers in the taproom from. This week's vendors include: Scentsy, Marielle Brown, VT Girl Crystals and Sleep In Heavenly Peace Quilt Raffle. Tickets to benefit Josh's House.

