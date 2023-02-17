15th St. Albans Winter Carnival
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17- 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Details: Winter Carnival kicks off Friday night with an evening of ski and snowboard races, snowshoe trek, horse drawn sleigh rides and music. Saturday is a full day of outdoor games, contests, races and all kinds of outdoor adventure for the whole family including the duct tape derby, live music by The Barn Rats and a display of winter fireworks to cap off the event.
Legislative Breakfast
When: 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Georgia Fire and Rescue
Details: Share your thoughts with Franklin County's legislative delegation at these monthly meetings. Light snacks provided.
Sled Dogs at the Library
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax
Details: Meet some sled dogs and learn more about them and the work they do. Space is limited, so please call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.
Pebble Art Workshop
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Fairfax Community Center, Fairfax
Details: Create your own pebble designs with guidance from Once Upon A Rock staff. Tickets are $35 and available at www.onceuponarockvermont.com/workshops.
1st Annual Winter Games
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Richford Country Club
Details: There will be three events at the winter games including a anything but a sled downhill race, a partner 100 meter pull and the world’s worst mile. Food and drink will be available during the event at the clubhouse and after the event there will be a DJ and dinner. Proceeds of the event will benefit Richford Recreation. Register in advance at Richford Town Hall. All events are for ages 14+ but there will be a snowman competition, fun walk and crafts available for children under 14.
Adult Comedy Night with Bucky Lewis
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Abbey Restaurant and Showroom, Enosburg
Details: A one-man music and comedy show with a comedian recently voted as one of the best guitar comedians in the country by “Variety” magazine. Reservations can be made at the Abbey Restaurant or Franklin General Store. The cost is $20 per person.
Makers Market
When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19
Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans
Details: Shop pop-up booths from local crafters and makers in the taproom from. This week's vendors include: Scentsy, Marielle Brown, VT Girl Crystals and Sleep In Heavenly Peace Quilt Raffle. Tickets to benefit Josh's House.
