Montgomery swimming hole on the Trout River

Swimming hole at Kaleb's Field in Montgomery, on the Trout River. Photo by John Custodio.

Rummage and Bake Sale

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24-Saturday, Aug.26

Where: St. Mary’s Parish Center, St. Albans

Details: This rummage and bake sale in St. Albans is sponsored by the Franklin County Senior Center.

“Out of the Box:” The Art of Aida Whedon

When: Weekends until Aug. 26

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts, 2 Mountain Road

Details: See an artistic diary of the life and work of Aida Whedon, a Long Island-based painter and printmaker whose son Tony is a writer and artist in Montgomery. Free admission, though donations go to the MCA’s ongoing restoration.

Outdoor Zumba 

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Enosburg Recreation Fields (Basketball Court)

Details: Join instructor Jan Sweet for a free Outdoor Zumba class. All levels of Zumba experience are welcome. Bring a water bottle and towel. Registration is required. Go to: http://enosburghvt.myrec.com

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

Storytime at the Eloquent Page

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: The Eloquent Page

Details: Ernie Hemenway, the Traveling Storyteller, will be reading picture books this Saturday. Each participant will receive a free book.

Blue Rock Boys Concert

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: The Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield

Details: Plan for a show with old fiddle tunes, vintage County, R&B, Jazz, The Stones, Beatles, Hendrix, and beyond. The concert is planned to happen outdoors, and chairs and blankets are strongly recommended. The concert will be moved indoors if its raining. Light dinner fare and desserts are available for sale. Admission is $10 per person at the door. More information is available at www.meetinghouseonthegreen.org/2023concerts

Family Fun Day

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Davis Park, Richford

Details: Enjoy a hot dog lunch, carnival games and food and bouncy houses. Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed for free.  

Looking Ahead: 

Free Vaccines and Foot Care

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28

Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Offices, 100 Grand Ave, Swanton

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Afterglow

When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Hard’Ack Hill, St. Albans

14th Star Octoberfest

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

 

