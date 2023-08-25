Rummage and Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24-Saturday, Aug.26
Where: St. Mary’s Parish Center, St. Albans
Details: This rummage and bake sale in St. Albans is sponsored by the Franklin County Senior Center.
“Out of the Box:” The Art of Aida Whedon
When: Weekends until Aug. 26
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts, 2 Mountain Road
Details: See an artistic diary of the life and work of Aida Whedon, a Long Island-based painter and printmaker whose son Tony is a writer and artist in Montgomery. Free admission, though donations go to the MCA’s ongoing restoration.
Outdoor Zumba
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Enosburg Recreation Fields (Basketball Court)
Details: Join instructor Jan Sweet for a free Outdoor Zumba class. All levels of Zumba experience are welcome. Bring a water bottle and towel. Registration is required. Go to: http://enosburghvt.myrec.com
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Storytime at the Eloquent Page
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: The Eloquent Page
Details: Ernie Hemenway, the Traveling Storyteller, will be reading picture books this Saturday. Each participant will receive a free book.
Blue Rock Boys Concert
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: The Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield
Details: Plan for a show with old fiddle tunes, vintage County, R&B, Jazz, The Stones, Beatles, Hendrix, and beyond. The concert is planned to happen outdoors, and chairs and blankets are strongly recommended. The concert will be moved indoors if its raining. Light dinner fare and desserts are available for sale. Admission is $10 per person at the door. More information is available at www.meetinghouseonthegreen.org/2023concerts
Family Fun Day
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Davis Park, Richford
Details: Enjoy a hot dog lunch, carnival games and food and bouncy houses. Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed for free.
Looking Ahead:
Free Vaccines and Foot Care
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28
Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Offices, 100 Grand Ave, Swanton
Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Afterglow
When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Hard’Ack Hill, St. Albans
14th Star Octoberfest
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
