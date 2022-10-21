Fall Flea Market and Baked Goods Sale
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, Swanton
Details: All proceeds to benefit the restoration of the St. Anne stained glass window at Nativity Church. To reserve a table or for more information, please contact Joyce at 802-868-4564.
Super Hero Character Breakfast
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Meet characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America and Batman at this breakfast buffet that will also include games, activities and prizes. You can also take your own photos with the characters. Cost of entry is $12.50 for kids 12 and under and $17.50 for adults. There are limited reserved seats and tables available.
First Annual MVU MS/HS Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Missisquoi Union Middle and High School Gymnasium
Details: MVU is hosting its first annual craft show. Browse 65 vendors and purchase breakfast and lunch items from the MVU Boosters. Check out the raffle table of crafters items.
Takeout Chicken Pie Supper
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
Details: Reserve a meal of chicken pie, gravy, squash, coleslaw, cranberry relish and apple crisp by calling 802-893-4413. $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12.
Saint Albans Museum Calcutta
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church Street, St. Albans
Details: In the Bliss Room on the third floor of the museum, there will be a dinner and game of chance with a $2500 grand prize. Tickets are $100 for one person and $125 for two people. The event is 21+ and each party receives one entry into the game of chance.
14th Annual Blue Jean Ball
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: American Legion Post 1, St. Albans
Details: The Blue Jean Ball is Franklin County Home Health Agency’s signature fundraising event. The proceeds raised from the Blue Jean Ball are critical in closing the financial gap in uncompensated services the agency provides. Find tickets at: www.fchha.org/blue-jean-ball
Halloween Costume Party
When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Enosburg Opera House
Details: There will be food, drinks and dancing at the Enosburg Opera House at this 21+ event. $10 per person to enter. There will be a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the best costume.
Looking Ahead:
CCV Open House
When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27
Where: Community College of Vermont (CCV), 97 N. Main Street Suite 200, St. Albans
Kids Kitchen: Let’s get CORNy
When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett St., Swanton
Trunk or Treat
When: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Progressive Auto Sales, St. Albans
Witch’s Dance
When: 5:45 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
