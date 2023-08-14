Summer Concert in the Park
When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Enjoy great music and maybe popcorn and a ice cream sundae. The Enosburgh Public Library will have a craft table available as well.
Wild Edibles Presentation and Walk
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16
Where: Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
Details: Russ Cohen, the author of "Wild Plants I Have Known and Eaten," will lead an educational program on edible wild plants. After a presentation, he will take folks out for a walk along the Discovery Trail. This event is free.
The Blind African Slave
When: 7-8 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Georgia Historical Society
Details: Join local genealogist Joanne Polanshek for a presentation on the life of Georgia resident Jeffrey Brace. Born in West Africa around 1742, he was captured by slave traders at 16 and shipped to Barbados, where he was sold. After fighting in the Seven Years War and in the Continental Army, he was honorably discharged and was freed from slavery. In 1784, he moved to Vermont and in 1804 he settled in Georgia, where he bought 60 acres of land.
Paint Night
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17
Where: Swanton VFW Post 778
Details: Join the Swanton VFW Auxiliary for paint night. For $35 dollars get painting supplies, instruction from Elizabeth Kingsbury and a free voucher for a future class.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga
When: 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17
Where: Montgomery Town Hall
Details: Relax and improve your flexibility and strength with a drop in yoga class with Joanne Dennis of J Mountain Yoga every Thursday. Each practice will include breathwork, meditation and physical exercises. The cost is $10 per class and props are provided. It is requested that you bring your own mat or let Joanne know in advance if you would like to borrow one by emailing JMountainYoga@gmail.com
August Mixer
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17
Where: Vermont Federal Credit Union, 55 Old Orchard Drive, St. Albans
Details: Get involved in casual conversation and networking at this event with Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce. There will be a special raffle to raise funds for the United Way’s Flood Relief efforts. Admission is $5 for Chamber members and $8 for Non-Chamber members. Pre-registration is required and can be done at www.fcrccvt.com.
14th Annual Noir Film Festival
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 and 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 10 Maiden Lane
Details: This recurring event will be held each Thursday in August (and one Friday) with film noir door prizes at each event. The Thursday movies are an "after-hours" event - please arrive before 6 p.m. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea. The movie titles can be found on the library’s website, or by calling at 802-524-1507.
Looking Ahead:
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
2nd Annual Just Send It 5K Trail Run
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area
A Chair Affair
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: St. Albans City Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.