Saint Albans Bay

The view from Saint Albans Bay Park on a cloudy Monday June 28.

Food Plot Planting Trade Show

When: 4 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: 25 Severance Road, Sheldon 

Details: Check out the 3rd Annual Food Plot Planting Trade Show hosted by Bourdeau Bros. Inc. for educational speakers, prizes, dinner and more. Learn how to plant a successful food plot just in time for hunting season. Everyone who attends is eligible to win door prizes. Admission is free.

“No Other Lake” Film Screening

When: 5:45-8 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: Stonehouse at St. Albans Bay Park, St. Albans

Details: This free movie screening will be accompanied by snacks and a Q&A session with the film's creators. There will also be opportunities to connect with the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain and other local organizations dedicated to keeping the lake clean.

Barn Quilt Class

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22 

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Learn how to create and paint a barn quilt with Marie Speer. All supplies are provided. The event is free, but pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Nativity Parish Flea Market

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 23

Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, 65 Canada St., Swanton

Details: Flea Market and Baked Goods Sale. All proceeds to benefit the restoration of the St. Anne stained glass window at Nativity Church. All are welcome to join.

Mango Jam

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield

Details: The band will play Zydeco and Reggae, among other styles. Suggested donation is $10 to help restore the meeting house. Light dinner fare will be sold but participants can bring their own food and should bring their own chair or blanket. If the show moves inside due to rain, the audience will be required to wear a mask.

Saturday Night Live

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23 

Where: St. Albans Bay Park

Details: Two bands paying tribute to Journey and to Heart will come together for one ultimate show. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds from the event will go toward the restoration of the historic Stone House. Enjoy a beer garden and a food truck catered by Bay Side Pavilion.

Highgate Summer Sounds Concert

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24 

Where: Highgate Arena

Details: The Summer Sounds tradition continues at the Highgate Arena. This Sunday features music from The Thunderballs as well as food, bouncy castles and drinks from 14th Star Brewing.

Looking Ahead: 

Mr. K’s Magic of Water

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

 

 

Swanton Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Car Show

When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30 

Where: Swanton Village Green

30th Annual Jig in the Valley

When: noon-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield

Highgate Summer Sounds Concert

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31 

Where: Highgate Arena

 

