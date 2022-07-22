Food Plot Planting Trade Show
When: 4 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: 25 Severance Road, Sheldon
Details: Check out the 3rd Annual Food Plot Planting Trade Show hosted by Bourdeau Bros. Inc. for educational speakers, prizes, dinner and more. Learn how to plant a successful food plot just in time for hunting season. Everyone who attends is eligible to win door prizes. Admission is free.
“No Other Lake” Film Screening
When: 5:45-8 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Stonehouse at St. Albans Bay Park, St. Albans
Details: This free movie screening will be accompanied by snacks and a Q&A session with the film's creators. There will also be opportunities to connect with the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain and other local organizations dedicated to keeping the lake clean.
Barn Quilt Class
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Learn how to create and paint a barn quilt with Marie Speer. All supplies are provided. The event is free, but pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Nativity Parish Flea Market
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 23
Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, 65 Canada St., Swanton
Details: Flea Market and Baked Goods Sale. All proceeds to benefit the restoration of the St. Anne stained glass window at Nativity Church. All are welcome to join.
Mango Jam
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield
Details: The band will play Zydeco and Reggae, among other styles. Suggested donation is $10 to help restore the meeting house. Light dinner fare will be sold but participants can bring their own food and should bring their own chair or blanket. If the show moves inside due to rain, the audience will be required to wear a mask.
Saturday Night Live
When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: Two bands paying tribute to Journey and to Heart will come together for one ultimate show. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds from the event will go toward the restoration of the historic Stone House. Enjoy a beer garden and a food truck catered by Bay Side Pavilion.
Highgate Summer Sounds Concert
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Where: Highgate Arena
Details: The Summer Sounds tradition continues at the Highgate Arena. This Sunday features music from The Thunderballs as well as food, bouncy castles and drinks from 14th Star Brewing.
Looking Ahead:
Mr. K’s Magic of Water
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Swanton Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Car Show
When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Swanton Village Green
30th Annual Jig in the Valley
When: noon-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield
Highgate Summer Sounds Concert
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Highgate Arena
