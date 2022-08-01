Mountain biking

Swanton Arts Council Meeting

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1

Where: Swanton Public Library 

Details: Monthly meeting of the Swanton Arts Council. All art lovers, artists, creatives and crafters are invited. For more information, contact Judy Paxman at jpaxman@swantonartscouncil.org.

National Night Out

When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: There will be family friendly and free activities such as food, music and outdoor games. The event is hosted by the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center and St. Albans City Police Department.

Bicycle Maintenance Workshop

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2

Where: Bootlegger Bikes, 82 N. Main St., St. Albans

Details: Learn about basic bike maintenance and repair at this first of several workshops Bootlegger will be offering to help folks become more familiar with their bike. 

St. Albans Summer Concert Series

When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.

The show schedule:

Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band

Aug. 10: Sister Speak

Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)

Aug. 24: Cozy

Aug. 31: Mal Maiz

Franklin County Field Days

When: Aug. 4-7

Where: Highgate Fairgrounds

Details: Enjoy agriculture, track events, live music, amusement rides and a wide range of food. Admission is $15 per person. 

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, August 5

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Details: Donate blood, platlets and plasma to the Red Cross and help save lives in your community. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS to schedule an appointment.

Ron Gagnon

When: 6 p.m. Friday, August 5

Where: Mill River Brewing, St. Albans

Details: Reservations are recommended for this live music event. Ron Gagnon will perform classic rock, country and similar favorites from the past.

Looking Ahead:

Fairfax Egg Run

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 

Where: 2 River Road, Fairfax

 

Inflatable Fun

When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Where: 243 Gore Road, Highgate Center

 

Chicken BBQ

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, August 12

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78, Highgate Center

 

Artist Talk and Workshop

When: 11 a.m Saturday, August 13 

Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg Falls

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

