Swanton Arts Council Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Monthly meeting of the Swanton Arts Council. All art lovers, artists, creatives and crafters are invited. For more information, contact Judy Paxman at jpaxman@swantonartscouncil.org.
National Night Out
When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: There will be family friendly and free activities such as food, music and outdoor games. The event is hosted by the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center and St. Albans City Police Department.
Bicycle Maintenance Workshop
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2
Where: Bootlegger Bikes, 82 N. Main St., St. Albans
Details: Learn about basic bike maintenance and repair at this first of several workshops Bootlegger will be offering to help folks become more familiar with their bike.
St. Albans Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.
The show schedule:
Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band
Aug. 10: Sister Speak
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Franklin County Field Days
When: Aug. 4-7
Where: Highgate Fairgrounds
Details: Enjoy agriculture, track events, live music, amusement rides and a wide range of food. Admission is $15 per person.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, August 5
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Details: Donate blood, platlets and plasma to the Red Cross and help save lives in your community. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS to schedule an appointment.
Ron Gagnon
When: 6 p.m. Friday, August 5
Where: Mill River Brewing, St. Albans
Details: Reservations are recommended for this live music event. Ron Gagnon will perform classic rock, country and similar favorites from the past.
Looking Ahead:
Fairfax Egg Run
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: 2 River Road, Fairfax
Inflatable Fun
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11
Where: 243 Gore Road, Highgate Center
Chicken BBQ
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, August 12
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78, Highgate Center
Artist Talk and Workshop
When: 11 a.m Saturday, August 13
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg Falls
