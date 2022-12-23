Christmas present

Christmas Eve Service

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road, Fairfax

Details: Join the United Church of Fairfax for a Christmas Eve service.

Christmas Eve Service and Party

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Church of the Rock, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy a Christmas Eve service at Church of the Rock at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. A “Winter Wonderland” themed party will be held in between services for families to enjoy. 

Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols  

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Swanton United Methodist Church, 23 Grand Avenue, Swanton

Details: Join the United Methodist Church in Swanton for a Christmas Eve service.

Christmas Eve Service

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Montgomery United Methodist Church, 20 Fuller Bridge Road, Montgomery Village

Details: Join the Montgomery United Methodist Church for a Christmas Eve service.

Christmas Eve Service

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Highgate United Methodist Church, 3273 Route 78, Highgate Center

Details: Join the United Methodist Church in Highgate for a Christmas Eve service.

Christmas Eve Service

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St Albans City

Details: All are welcome to attend this Church service in St. Albans City. For more information, please call the church at (802) 524-3529 or check out its Facebook page.

Christmas Eve Service

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Rice Hill United Methodist Church, corner of Shawville Road and Route 78, Sheldon

Details: Join the United Methodist Church in Sheldon for a Christmas Eve service.

