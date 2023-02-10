In Vermont, cross-country skiing is as much of a winter tradition as hot chocolate and snowman-building. With its high peaks and swooping valleys, the Green Mountain State boasts many places to make the most of the recent snowfall and to ski uphill.
Here are 7 places to Nordic ski in Northwest Vermont.
Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
On Congress Street in St. Albans, Hard’Ack Recreation Area offers cross-country ski trails close to home. Downhill skiing, snowboarding and sledding are also available.
Hard’Ack operates solely by donation, so pay what you can to help with upkeep and trail improvements. Those interested in supporting the organization further can join the Hard’Ack Wolf Pack Recreation Club and receive free hot cocoa when they visit plus admission to special events.
Hard’Ack is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Craftsbury Outdoor Center, Craftsbury
In the Northeast Kingdom, Craftsbury Outdoor Center offers 105 kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails. The recent snowfall has made skiing good everywhere, across the forest, farms and fields.
Day use tickets are available for adults for $10, children and seniors for $5. Purchase an annual membership for your family for $150.
If you don’t have your own equipment, rent a full set up at the Nordic Center for $15. Boots, poles and skis can also be rented separately, and students and seniors can take advantage of discounts. Private lessons are also available.
Catamount Outdoor Center, Williston
Catamount Outdoor Family Center opened in 1978 as a Nordic ski center. The center offers a 20-mile network, which extends outward on both sides of Governor Chittenden Road and includes trails of varying difficulty. Ski through beautiful forested areas and wetlands.
Catamount also has a lighted night loop, perfect for an after-work ski. Loops and trails are marked with colored arrows for easy navigation.
Catamount offers full- and half-day tickets as well as season-long memberships. Full day use adult tickets are $25. When you arrive, visit the Winter Hub to sign in and to rent equipment. Nordic skis are $30 for a full day, but there are half day, youth and night options too.
Jay Peak Resort, Jay
Novices and experts alike will enjoy the groomed trail network at Jay Peak. Twelve miles of trails, ranging from easy to difficult, wind along Little Bear Mountain.
Cross-country skiing at Jay Peak is headquartered at Tramside Rental & Repair at the Tram Haus Lodge. Day tickets can be purchased online for adults for $15 and juniors (aged 6-18) for $10. Rentals are also available.
Jay Peak offers group and private lessons if your resolution is to learn or improve.
Sleepy Hollow, Huntington
This cross country skiing destination offers over 32 kilometers of groomed trails. It’s open every day from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and offers night skiing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday until 8:30 p.m.
Be sure to ski out to Butternut Cabin for a fantastic view of Camel’s Hump.
The adult ski rate is $23 per day or $16 after 3 p.m. or for night skiing while the kid and senior rate is $18 and $14 respectively. Ski rentals are available.
The facility has a 2.5 kilometer snowmaking loop that is powered by 100 killowatts of solar arrays.
Visit https://www.skisleepyhollow.com/skiing-snowshoeing/ for more information and maps.
Hazen’s Notch, Montgomery
Maintained by the Hazen’s Notch Association, the trails here criss-cross more than 1,500 acres of private, conserved land.
Trails will be roller-packed and combed smooth this winter for skiing and/or snowshoeing. When snow depth is insufficient for skiing or snowshoeing, winter hiking is allowed. Trails are open until March 30, after which they are closed during spring mud season.
Take in some views of mountain peaks, some of which are over 3,000 feet tall, as well as a variety of maple, birch and evergreen trees in this nature lover’s paradise.
Access to trails is limited to the Welcome Center parking area and the Bear Paw Pond area parking area. There is no charge to use the trails but donations are welcome.
Landowners have granted permission for skiers to use marked trails only and trails are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Observing “trail closed” signs is also required to ensure safety.
Visit http://www.hazensnotch.org/hazens-notch-trails.php for maps and more information.
Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Jeffersonville
Visit the Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Adventure Center to discover the beauty of the winter landscape on cross-country skis.
Smugglers’ Notch offers a variety of trails ranging in difficulty from beginner to expert. There are also snowshoe trails that can take you deep into the winter landscape at a slower, more contemplative pace.
Cross-country ski lessons are offered for adults and families at the Adventure Center. Reserve a class spot here.
17 kilometers of groomed trails are currently open. To find out the status of trails, call the Nordic Report at 802-644-1173 until April 2.
