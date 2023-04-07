Georgia PTCO Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School
Details: The different egg hunt times are 9 a.m. for children 3 and under and for those with food allergies, 9:20 a.m. for children ages 4 to 6 and 9:45 a.m. for children ages 7+
Egg Hunt
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park
Details: Find enough eggs along the trail and kids can redeem them for prizes. There will also be giant eggs in the tree for kids and their parents to spot.
Spring Flea Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Enosburg Opera House
Details: This flea market will feature antiques and unique items for sale as well as a farmers market.
Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Lincoln Park, Main Street, Enosburg
Details: The hunt will be divided into the following age groups: Ages 3 and under, Ages 4-5, Ages 6-8 and Ages 9-10. Bring your camera for a special picture with The Easter Bunny. Dress for the weather whether rain or shine and bring your own basket. After the hunt, "hop" on over to the Enosburgh Public Library for Story Time & Craft. The Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by The Enosburg Business & Community Association
Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans City
Details: An Easter egg hunt with different sections based on age. The pink section is for ages 3 and under, the green section is for ages 4-5, the yellow section is for ages 6-9 and the orange section is for ages 10-12. Parents and older siblings aren’t allowed to help during the hunt. Call the St. Albans Recreation Department at 802-524-1559 for more information.
Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Fund, 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Details: Second annual Bakersfield and surrounding community Easter Egg Hunt. There will be egg hunts for age groups 1-12 years-old, games with prizes.
All You Can Eat Easter Breakfast
When: 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Where: Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department
Details: Support your local fire department by enjoying a breakfast with pancakes, eggs to order, bacon, ham, sausage, home fries, toast, milk, orange juice and coffee. The minimum donation is $12 per adult and $6 per child aged 6-12. Children under 5 eat free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.