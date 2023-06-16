Kitten Adoption Event
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: St. Albans Creamery & Supply
Details: All About the Kitties will be at the co-op store with some furry friends for adoption.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Alyx the Musician
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: Experience the magic of Alyx Hilshey at the library. Comedy, magic and fun all wrapped into one show.Father’s Day Brunch
MCA Summer Art Extravaganza
When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: 32 Fuller Bridge Road, Montgomery
Details: Red Barn Studios and Gentlemanly Pursuits Antiques are teaming up to host this art sale to benefit the restoration of Kelton Hall, home of Montgomery Center for the Arts. Missisquoi River Band will perform live.
Father’s Day Brunch
When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: St. Mary’s Church, 145 Square Road, Franklin
Details: An all-you-can-eat lunch with take-out available. $12 for adults, $8 for children 7-16 years-old and free for children under 7. For more information call 802-933-2496 or 802-285-6730.
Sunday Market on the Green
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: A monthly open air market hosted by Swanton Recreation with a variety of locally handcrafted and homegrown items. There will be food trucks, live music and a chance to catch up with family and friends.
Fairfax Juneteenth Celebration
When: 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 19
Where: Fairfax Community Center
Details: Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the release of enslaved African-Americans held captive two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The public is invited to Fairfax’s first “Juneteenth Holiday Celebration,” including prizes for BFA-Fairfax students, free food, gifts and ice cream.
Looking Ahead:
Abenaki Wellness Fair
When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: 100 Grand Ave
Cigarette Butt Clean-up
When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 27
Where: Swanton Village Green
Fourth of July Parade
When: noon Tuesday, July 4
Where: Main Street, Montgomery
