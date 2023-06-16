Montgomery Center for the Arts

Located at the top of Main Street in Montgomery, the Center for the Arts makes its home inside an old Baptist church.

 Bridget Higdon

Kitten Adoption Event

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: St. Albans Creamery & Supply

Details: All About the Kitties will be at the co-op store with some furry friends for adoption.

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

Alyx the Musician

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Details: Experience the magic of Alyx Hilshey at the library. Comedy, magic and fun all wrapped into one show.Father’s Day Brunch

MCA Summer Art Extravaganza

When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: 32 Fuller Bridge Road, Montgomery

Details: Red Barn Studios and Gentlemanly Pursuits Antiques are teaming up to host this art sale to benefit the restoration of Kelton Hall, home of Montgomery Center for the Arts. Missisquoi River Band will perform live.

Father’s Day Brunch

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: St. Mary’s Church, 145 Square Road, Franklin

Details: An all-you-can-eat lunch with take-out available. $12 for adults, $8 for children 7-16 years-old and free for children under 7. For more information call 802-933-2496 or 802-285-6730.

Sunday Market on the Green

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: Swanton Village Green

Details: A monthly open air market hosted by Swanton Recreation with a variety of locally handcrafted and homegrown items. There will be food trucks, live music and a chance to catch up with family and friends.

Fairfax Juneteenth Celebration

When: 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 19

Where: Fairfax Community Center

Details: Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the release of enslaved African-Americans held captive two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The public is invited to Fairfax’s first “Juneteenth Holiday Celebration,” including prizes for BFA-Fairfax students, free food, gifts and ice cream.

Looking Ahead:

Abenaki Wellness Fair

When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: 100 Grand Ave

Cigarette Butt Clean-up

When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 27

Where: Swanton Village Green

Fourth of July Parade

When: noon Tuesday, July 4

Where: Main Street, Montgomery

 

 

