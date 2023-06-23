GeorgiaFarmersMarketJune232022202206220444.jpg

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

Rail City Fan Fest

When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road

Details: Come to this comic con in St. Albans, which has pop culture attractions from across New England including movies, comics, a cosplay contest, art and more.

Abenaki Wellness Fair

When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: 100 Grand Ave

Details: A totem will be dedicated in Swanton Village Park followed by fun with the tribal office including blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, food, games and raffle prizes.

Perspectives 2023: Amazing Makers featuring Fabiola Mendez

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park

Details: Groundbreaking Puerto Rican cuatro virtuoso Fabiola Méndez presents the music from her latest album "Afrorriqueña,” paying tribute to the African influences in Puerto Rican culture. Free event.

Left Eye Jump Band

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield

Details: Dance on the green to the authentic sounds of Chicago, Texas, New Orleans, California, and the Delta of the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s. Light dinner fare and scrumptious desserts available for sale or BYO picnic. Show will be outside, unless it's raining. $10 admission.

Open Mic Coffee House

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans

Details: Theme is a tribute to the 80’s! Extra credit to anyone with big hair and clad in 80s fashion. Music, spoken word, storytelling and skits. Refreshments include snacks and soft drinks. Call Greg Beeman for more details: 802-324-0308

Play Every Town Concert

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Where: United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield, 54 East Bakersfield Road

Details: There is free admission to this concert, which hopes to combat climate change through the power of music in each town in Vermont. The musician, Professor David Feurzeig, will be the first musician to play in every one of Vermont’s 252 towns by December 2026.

Looking Ahead:

Free Vaccination Clinic

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 26

Where: Abenaki Tribal Council Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton

Baking Booksters: Watermelon Feta Salad

When: 4 p.m. Monday, June 26

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Cigarette Butt Clean-up

When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 27

Where: Swanton Village Green

