Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Rail City Fan Fest
When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road
Details: Come to this comic con in St. Albans, which has pop culture attractions from across New England including movies, comics, a cosplay contest, art and more.
Abenaki Wellness Fair
When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: 100 Grand Ave
Details: A totem will be dedicated in Swanton Village Park followed by fun with the tribal office including blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, food, games and raffle prizes.
Perspectives 2023: Amazing Makers featuring Fabiola Mendez
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park
Details: Groundbreaking Puerto Rican cuatro virtuoso Fabiola Méndez presents the music from her latest album "Afrorriqueña,” paying tribute to the African influences in Puerto Rican culture. Free event.
Left Eye Jump Band
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
Details: Dance on the green to the authentic sounds of Chicago, Texas, New Orleans, California, and the Delta of the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s. Light dinner fare and scrumptious desserts available for sale or BYO picnic. Show will be outside, unless it's raining. $10 admission.
Open Mic Coffee House
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Details: Theme is a tribute to the 80’s! Extra credit to anyone with big hair and clad in 80s fashion. Music, spoken word, storytelling and skits. Refreshments include snacks and soft drinks. Call Greg Beeman for more details: 802-324-0308
Play Every Town Concert
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield, 54 East Bakersfield Road
Details: There is free admission to this concert, which hopes to combat climate change through the power of music in each town in Vermont. The musician, Professor David Feurzeig, will be the first musician to play in every one of Vermont’s 252 towns by December 2026.
Looking Ahead:
Free Vaccination Clinic
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 26
Where: Abenaki Tribal Council Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton
Baking Booksters: Watermelon Feta Salad
When: 4 p.m. Monday, June 26
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Cigarette Butt Clean-up
When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 27
Where: Swanton Village Green
