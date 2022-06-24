Chase Around the Lake Triathlon
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: North Beach, Lake Carmi, Franklin
Details: The race is $25 per person and features two categories, “Enjoy the View” or “In it to Win It.” Those who pre-register by June 5 will receive a Chase Around the Lake T-shirt. Check in starts at 7:30 a.m.
Richford Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: 21 Main St., Richford
Details: Check out 7-10 local vendors at the Richford market. This is the market’s 26th season, and it will run every Saturday until Oct. 8.
Abenaki Culture and Wellness Fair
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: The Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi is hosting an Abenaki Culture and Wellness Fair in the Swanton Village Park. Learn about health programs, Abenaki culture and enjoy live music.
‘As You Like It’ Auditions
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: St. Albans Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans
Details: Auditions will consist of reading sides, a portion of the script that will be used during the audition. Headshots and resumes are not necessary. To schedule a audition or get a copy of the sides please email railcityplayers@gmail.com
Young Tradition Vermont at the Meeting House on the Green
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
Details: Three of New England’s top young fiddlers will perform from the terrace. The show will feature Hilary Menegaz Weitzner, FernTamagini-O’Donnell and the 2021 Junior U.S. National Fiddle Champion, Owen Kennedy. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Light supper fare and desserts will be available for sale, or bring your own food. Donation of $10 is required to help with the cost of renovating the Meeting House for future use.
Rail City Fan Fest
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday June 25-26
Where: Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, St. Albans
Details: Check out this two-day pop culture convention featuring artists, cosplayers, writers and more. Get tickets at railcityfanfest.com/tickets.
Looking Ahead:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Fairfax Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff
When: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program with master storyteller and award-winning author Michael Caduto as he performs Native myths and legends.
Richford Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 2
Where: 21 Main St., Richford
Details: Check out 7-10 local vendors at the Richford market. This is the market’s 26th season, and it will run every Saturday until Oct. 8.
Montgomery’s Fourth of July Parade
When: 12-3 p.m. Monday, July 4
Where: Montgomery
Details: There will be a parade on Main Street at 12 p.m. followed by a chicken barbecue at the Recreation Center hosted by the town’s Fire and Rescue department. There will also be ice cream and live music with the Old Man Garage Band.
