VT Ripsower Class
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
Where: Doe’s Leap Farm, 1703 VT Route 108 South, East Fairfield
Details: Learn how to use the VT Ripsower, a combined subsoiler, seeder and liquid biostimulant injector, for improved yield, livestock performance, soil formation, pollinator care and total infiltration farming. The event will include a presentation, discussion, field work and soil investigations. Registration is required. Those interested are being asked to contact Lauren Weston, FCNRCD at info@franklincountyNRCD.org, or call 802-528-4176.
Rock Petting Zoo
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Learn some geology and look at some remarkably dazzling and unique rocks during this event. Bring your own rocks to learn what they’re made of.
St. Albans Summer Concert Series:
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.
The show schedule:
July 20: incaHOOTS
July 27: Mad Mojo
Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band
Aug. 10: Sister Speak
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Frauds & Scams Presentation
When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20
Where: Enosburgh Public Library, Enosburgh
Details: Lisa Jensen from the Consumer Assistance Program will raise fraud and scam awareness and share what can be done to avoid being a target.
Food Plot Planting Trade Show
When: 4 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: 25 Severance Road, Sheldon
Details: Check out the 3rd Annual Food Plot Planting Trade Show hosted by Bourdeau Bros. Inc. for educational speakers, prizes, dinner and more. Learn how to plant a successful food plot just in time for hunting season. Everyone who attends is eligible to win door prizes. Admission is free.
Barn Quilt Class
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Learn how to create and paint a barn quilt with Marie Speer. All supplies are provided. The event is free, but pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Looking Ahead:
Nativity Parish Flea Market
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 23
Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, 65 Canada St., Swanton
Mango Jam
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield
Mr. K’s Magic of Water
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
National Night Out
When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
