VT Ripsower Class

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

Where: Doe’s Leap Farm, 1703 VT Route 108 South, East Fairfield

Details: Learn how to use the VT Ripsower, a combined subsoiler, seeder and liquid biostimulant injector, for improved yield, livestock performance, soil formation, pollinator care and total infiltration farming. The event will include a presentation, discussion, field work and soil investigations. Registration is required. Those interested are being asked to contact Lauren Weston, FCNRCD at info@franklincountyNRCD.org, or call 802-528-4176. 

Rock Petting Zoo

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield 

Details: Learn some geology and look at some remarkably dazzling and unique rocks during this event. Bring your own rocks to learn what they’re made of.

St. Albans Summer Concert Series:

When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.

The show schedule:

July 20: incaHOOTS

July 27: Mad Mojo

Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band

Aug. 10: Sister Speak

Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)

Aug. 24: Cozy

Aug. 31: Mal Maiz

Frauds & Scams Presentation

When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20

Where: Enosburgh Public Library, Enosburgh

Details: Lisa Jensen from the Consumer Assistance Program will raise fraud and scam awareness and share what can be done to avoid being a target.

Food Plot Planting Trade Show

When: 4 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: 25 Severance Road, Sheldon 

Details: Check out the 3rd Annual Food Plot Planting Trade Show hosted by Bourdeau Bros. Inc. for educational speakers, prizes, dinner and more. Learn how to plant a successful food plot just in time for hunting season. Everyone who attends is eligible to win door prizes. Admission is free.

Barn Quilt Class

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22 

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Learn how to create and paint a barn quilt with Marie Speer. All supplies are provided. The event is free, but pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Looking Ahead:

Nativity Parish Flea Market

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 23

Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, 65 Canada St., Swanton

Mango Jam

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield

 

Mr. K’s Magic of Water

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

National Night Out

When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

 

 

 

