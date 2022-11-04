WillieBurbankRelayCraftShow

Willie Burbank, of Northstar Gardens in Alburgh, sets up her vendor booth of home-made barn quilt paintings.

Family Paint and Tea Night

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: Enosburgh Public Library, 241 Main St., Enosburg Falls

Details: Paint a winter scene for free at the Enoburgh library with materials also included. 

Richford United Methodist Church Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Richford United Methodist Church, Richford

Details: There will be a candy table, gift table, food sales and a coffee hour. It is appreciated if you bring your own bags.

United Church of Fairfax Annual Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St. (Route 104), Fairfax  

Details: Check out handcrafted items, a table with white elephant branded items, unique gifts, food table, jellies, pickles, fudge and more. Proceeds will benefit the United Church of Fairfax’s mission work. For information call 802-849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.

Sheldon’s 31st Annual Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Sheldon Elementary School, 78 Poor Farm Road, Sheldon

Details: Sponsored by the Sheldon Municipal Library, check out this show for holiday gifts. Admission is free and lunch and baked goods will be sold. 

Christmas Gift and Craft Show

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 36 Fairfield St., St. Albans

Details: There will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction of items from Pampered Chef, Mary Kay and tupperware. Santa will visit from noon-1 p.m. and there will be face painting for kids. Call or text Rachel at 802-782-4961 or Pat at 802-309-3471 with any questions.

A Night of Peaceful Protest Music

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: First Congregational Church, 27 Church St., St. Albans

Details: A night of music featuring acapella, bands, sing along and food such as burgers, hot dogs and other snacks. Everyone is welcome to come watch or sign up ahead of time to perform by calling Greg at 802-324-0308

Looking Ahead:

Veterans and Community Job Fair

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 8

Where: American Legion Post 42, 108 Depot St., Enosburgh

Ski, Ride and Sports Sale

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St., Jeffersonville

Christmas Bake Sale and Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12       

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia

Holiday Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: The Opera House at Enosburg Falls 

 

