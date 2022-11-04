Family Paint and Tea Night
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4
Where: Enosburgh Public Library, 241 Main St., Enosburg Falls
Details: Paint a winter scene for free at the Enoburgh library with materials also included.
Richford United Methodist Church Bazaar
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Richford United Methodist Church, Richford
Details: There will be a candy table, gift table, food sales and a coffee hour. It is appreciated if you bring your own bags.
United Church of Fairfax Annual Bazaar
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St. (Route 104), Fairfax
Details: Check out handcrafted items, a table with white elephant branded items, unique gifts, food table, jellies, pickles, fudge and more. Proceeds will benefit the United Church of Fairfax’s mission work. For information call 802-849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.
Sheldon’s 31st Annual Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Sheldon Elementary School, 78 Poor Farm Road, Sheldon
Details: Sponsored by the Sheldon Municipal Library, check out this show for holiday gifts. Admission is free and lunch and baked goods will be sold.
Christmas Gift and Craft Show
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 36 Fairfield St., St. Albans
Details: There will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction of items from Pampered Chef, Mary Kay and tupperware. Santa will visit from noon-1 p.m. and there will be face painting for kids. Call or text Rachel at 802-782-4961 or Pat at 802-309-3471 with any questions.
A Night of Peaceful Protest Music
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: First Congregational Church, 27 Church St., St. Albans
Details: A night of music featuring acapella, bands, sing along and food such as burgers, hot dogs and other snacks. Everyone is welcome to come watch or sign up ahead of time to perform by calling Greg at 802-324-0308
Looking Ahead:
Veterans and Community Job Fair
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 8
Where: American Legion Post 42, 108 Depot St., Enosburgh
Ski, Ride and Sports Sale
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St., Jeffersonville
Christmas Bake Sale and Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia
Holiday Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: The Opera House at Enosburg Falls
