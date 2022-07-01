Northwest Farmers Market 2022

A shopper browses the pickled vegetables and eggs available from Froggy Brook Farm at the Northwest Farmers Market on May 14 in St. Albans. 

Richford Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 2 

Where: 21 Main St., Richford

Details: Check out 7-10 local vendors at the Richford market. This is the market’s 26th season, and it will run every Saturday until Oct. 8. 

Movie Night in the Park

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Details: Join the Enosburgh Community Recreation Center for a movie on the large projector screen. Free popcorn and ice cream will be served. In the event of bad weather, this event will not take place.

Franklin Fire Department’s Annual Chicken Barbecue

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Franklin Central School

Details: Purchase tickets in advance from a member of the fire department. Enjoy a menu of  BBQ chicken, chips, a roll, pickles and milk for $12. 

Georgia UMC Take Out Supper

When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia

Details: The supper will have pulled pork and grilled chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, a dinner roll and Texas sheet cake for dessert. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. To make a reservation call (802) 893-4413

The Village Harmony Teen World Music Ensemble

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: South Hero Congregational Church UCC, 24 South St., South Hero.

Details: Fourteen teen singers from nine states and Canada and their three adult leaders will perform songs from around the world. A potluck picnic will follow the show and those who are staying are encouraged to bring a picnic appropriate meal to share. 

Summer Sounds Concert

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: Highgate Arena

Details: The Summer Sounds tradition continues this summer at the Highgate Arena. Each Sunday will feature music, food, bouncy castles and drinks from 14th Star Brewing. This week, The Tenderbellies perform. 

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

