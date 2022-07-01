Richford Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 2
Where: 21 Main St., Richford
Details: Check out 7-10 local vendors at the Richford market. This is the market’s 26th season, and it will run every Saturday until Oct. 8.
Movie Night in the Park
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Join the Enosburgh Community Recreation Center for a movie on the large projector screen. Free popcorn and ice cream will be served. In the event of bad weather, this event will not take place.
Franklin Fire Department’s Annual Chicken Barbecue
When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Franklin Central School
Details: Purchase tickets in advance from a member of the fire department. Enjoy a menu of BBQ chicken, chips, a roll, pickles and milk for $12.
Georgia UMC Take Out Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia
Details: The supper will have pulled pork and grilled chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, a dinner roll and Texas sheet cake for dessert. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. To make a reservation call (802) 893-4413
The Village Harmony Teen World Music Ensemble
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10
Where: South Hero Congregational Church UCC, 24 South St., South Hero.
Details: Fourteen teen singers from nine states and Canada and their three adult leaders will perform songs from around the world. A potluck picnic will follow the show and those who are staying are encouraged to bring a picnic appropriate meal to share.
Summer Sounds Concert
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10
Where: Highgate Arena
Details: The Summer Sounds tradition continues this summer at the Highgate Arena. Each Sunday will feature music, food, bouncy castles and drinks from 14th Star Brewing. This week, The Tenderbellies perform.
