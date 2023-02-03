WC19.jpg

Northwest District High School Music Festival

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Enosburg Falls High School Gymnasium, Enosburg

Details: Cost is $4 per student or senior, $6 per adult and $15 per family. Please pay at the door before the concert. Come hear the District I Band, Chorus, and Scholarship solo performance. High school students who are performing attend the following schools: BFA-St. Albans, Enosburg, BFA-Fairfax, Milton, Missisquoi, Mount Mansfield and Richford.

Makers Supply Swap

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Details: Bring in craft supplies you no longer need and swap with others. Check out tables of supplies as well extra materials like containers, oils and fragrances from Bees on Broadway. 

Kraemer & Kin Winter Carnival

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: 230 Vermont Route 129, Alburgh

Details: Located at the Alburgh golf links, this first annual winter carnival will feature sledding, public skating and family movies among other activities. Be sure to bring the necessary equipment for each event as it will not be supplied by the taproom.

Eloquent Gamer Game Day

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: Fight the winter blues with a day of gaming. Check out war games, role-playing, miniatures, cards, board games and more. Admission is $10. Pay at the door. 

Knights of Columbus Bingo

When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford

Details: There will be homemade lunch, dessert and beverages offered and pull tickets are also available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the games begin at 1 p.m. 

Harry Potter Night 2023

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Join the library for a magical night at Hogwarts! Admission is $8 per person. Open to ages 7-15. Space is limited. Register by Jan. 25 at swantonlibrary.org/event/harry-potter-night

Looking Ahead:

Destigmatizing Dementia in Franklin County

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library

Respiratory Viruses: What Parents Need to Know

When: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Online Webinar

 

Soapmaking at the Library

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax

Valentine’s Prime Rib Dinner & Dance

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: American Legion Family Post 42, Enosburg

 

