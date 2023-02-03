Northwest District High School Music Festival
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3
Where: Enosburg Falls High School Gymnasium, Enosburg
Details: Cost is $4 per student or senior, $6 per adult and $15 per family. Please pay at the door before the concert. Come hear the District I Band, Chorus, and Scholarship solo performance. High school students who are performing attend the following schools: BFA-St. Albans, Enosburg, BFA-Fairfax, Milton, Missisquoi, Mount Mansfield and Richford.
Makers Supply Swap
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Details: Bring in craft supplies you no longer need and swap with others. Check out tables of supplies as well extra materials like containers, oils and fragrances from Bees on Broadway.
Kraemer & Kin Winter Carnival
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5
Where: 230 Vermont Route 129, Alburgh
Details: Located at the Alburgh golf links, this first annual winter carnival will feature sledding, public skating and family movies among other activities. Be sure to bring the necessary equipment for each event as it will not be supplied by the taproom.
Eloquent Gamer Game Day
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Fight the winter blues with a day of gaming. Check out war games, role-playing, miniatures, cards, board games and more. Admission is $10. Pay at the door.
Knights of Columbus Bingo
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford
Details: There will be homemade lunch, dessert and beverages offered and pull tickets are also available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the games begin at 1 p.m.
Harry Potter Night 2023
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Join the library for a magical night at Hogwarts! Admission is $8 per person. Open to ages 7-15. Space is limited. Register by Jan. 25 at swantonlibrary.org/event/harry-potter-night.
Looking Ahead:
Destigmatizing Dementia in Franklin County
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library
Respiratory Viruses: What Parents Need to Know
When: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: Online Webinar
Soapmaking at the Library
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax
Valentine’s Prime Rib Dinner & Dance
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: American Legion Family Post 42, Enosburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.