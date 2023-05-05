flowers.jpg

The Rhododendron lapponicum bloom briefly in the spring in high elevations in New England.

This Weekend:

Rummage Sale 

When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street

Details: Featuring goods such as clean clothes, books, toys and more. Sunday is a bag sale day. Proceeds will benefit the United Church of Fairfax missions. For information call 802-849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.

Spring Plant Swap

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Bees on Broadway, 5 Canada Street

Details: A plant swap for those looking to give away and/or receive new plants. There will also be plants for sale.

Tea and Bristles with Nicole

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Details: Join Nicole for a soothing painting class, complete with tea and snacks. All skill levels are welcome. Please call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.

Sheldon Community Dinner Take-Out or Eat-in

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Sheldon Food Shelf Building, 52 Church St.

Details: Shepherd's Pie, Coleslaw, a roll and dessert will be served at this dinner. $7.50 per adult and $5 per child aged 12 and under. RSVP by Thursday, May 4 by calling 802-933-4487 or 802-933-2010.

Maple Supper

When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church

Details: A takeout-only meal that includes ham, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and biscuits baked in maple syrup. The meal costs $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Reservations can be made by calling (802) 893-4413. 10% of the proceeds will benefit the JMMY Center in Georgia

Vermont Spring Book and Paper Fair

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: Book dealers will be selling used and old books, postcards, prints and more things made of paper. 14th Star will also have a 21+ cash bar while local authors will sign copies and be available to discuss their works.

Looking Ahead:

Classic Movie Night 

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11

Where: St. Albans Free Library 

Classic Movie Matinee, 

When: 1 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: St. Albans Free Library: 

 

Franklin County Senior Center Calcutta Fundraiser

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13

 

Where: St. Albans American Legion

 Paint and Sip with Amber Harvey

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation