This Weekend:
Rummage Sale
When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street
Details: Featuring goods such as clean clothes, books, toys and more. Sunday is a bag sale day. Proceeds will benefit the United Church of Fairfax missions. For information call 802-849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.
Spring Plant Swap
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Bees on Broadway, 5 Canada Street
Details: A plant swap for those looking to give away and/or receive new plants. There will also be plants for sale.
Tea and Bristles with Nicole
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Join Nicole for a soothing painting class, complete with tea and snacks. All skill levels are welcome. Please call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.
Sheldon Community Dinner Take-Out or Eat-in
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Sheldon Food Shelf Building, 52 Church St.
Details: Shepherd's Pie, Coleslaw, a roll and dessert will be served at this dinner. $7.50 per adult and $5 per child aged 12 and under. RSVP by Thursday, May 4 by calling 802-933-4487 or 802-933-2010.
Maple Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
Details: A takeout-only meal that includes ham, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and biscuits baked in maple syrup. The meal costs $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Reservations can be made by calling (802) 893-4413. 10% of the proceeds will benefit the JMMY Center in Georgia
Vermont Spring Book and Paper Fair
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Book dealers will be selling used and old books, postcards, prints and more things made of paper. 14th Star will also have a 21+ cash bar while local authors will sign copies and be available to discuss their works.
Looking Ahead:
Classic Movie Night
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11
Where: St. Albans Free Library
Classic Movie Matinee,
When: 1 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: St. Albans Free Library:
Franklin County Senior Center Calcutta Fundraiser
When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: St. Albans American Legion
Paint and Sip with Amber Harvey
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
