Fiber Arts Meet-Up

When: 10:-11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6

Where: Georgia Public Library

Details: Every Monday this winter, meet up with other fiber arts enthusiasts of all levels. Pick up extra yarn, knitting needles, and crochet hooks. 

Son Shindig & Silent Auction

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: A fun night for sons and their moms or other special woman in their life, hosted by St. Albans Recreation. Guests will be treated with refreshments, music and dancing. Theme this year is “To the Moon and Back.” Register at www.stalbansrec.com

Daughter Gala & Silent Auction

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: A fun night for daughters and their escorts, hosted by St. Albans Recreation. Guests will be treated with refreshments, music and dancing. Theme this year is “To the Moon and Back.” Register at www.stalbansrec.com

Classic Movie Night

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Where: St. Albans Free Library

Details: Punxsutawney Phil may have made his appearance last week, but why not relive that moment again this week as Bill Murray lives it over and over again in this 1993 classic. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free event, including popcorn and beverages!

Destigmatizing Dementia in Franklin County

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library

Details: Learn the ten warning signs of dementia and take part in a group conversation. The event is free for the public with no registration required. Refreshments will be provided. For more information call 802-827-3945.

Respiratory Viruses: What Parents Need to Know

When: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Online Webinar

Details: Dr. Colleen Moran, Director of Inpatient Pediatrics at Northwestern Medical Center, will provide the scoop on respiratory ailments in children and what you can do to protect your family. Email kladdison@nmcinc.org to sign up for a session. Virtual links will be posted to NMC’s facebook page.

Looking Ahead:

Soapmaking at the Library

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax

Valentine’s Paint and Sip

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Mystic Waters Spa & Yoga, St. Albans

Valentine’s Prime Rib Dinner & Dance

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: American Legion Family Post 42, Enosburg

Pancake Breakfast

When: 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: St. John the Baptist Church, 222 Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls

 

