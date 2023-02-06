Fiber Arts Meet-Up
When: 10:-11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6
Where: Georgia Public Library
Details: Every Monday this winter, meet up with other fiber arts enthusiasts of all levels. Pick up extra yarn, knitting needles, and crochet hooks.
Son Shindig & Silent Auction
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: A fun night for sons and their moms or other special woman in their life, hosted by St. Albans Recreation. Guests will be treated with refreshments, music and dancing. Theme this year is “To the Moon and Back.” Register at www.stalbansrec.com.
Daughter Gala & Silent Auction
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: A fun night for daughters and their escorts, hosted by St. Albans Recreation. Guests will be treated with refreshments, music and dancing. Theme this year is “To the Moon and Back.” Register at www.stalbansrec.com.
Classic Movie Night
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Where: St. Albans Free Library
Details: Punxsutawney Phil may have made his appearance last week, but why not relive that moment again this week as Bill Murray lives it over and over again in this 1993 classic. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free event, including popcorn and beverages!
Destigmatizing Dementia in Franklin County
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library
Details: Learn the ten warning signs of dementia and take part in a group conversation. The event is free for the public with no registration required. Refreshments will be provided. For more information call 802-827-3945.
Respiratory Viruses: What Parents Need to Know
When: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: Online Webinar
Details: Dr. Colleen Moran, Director of Inpatient Pediatrics at Northwestern Medical Center, will provide the scoop on respiratory ailments in children and what you can do to protect your family. Email kladdison@nmcinc.org to sign up for a session. Virtual links will be posted to NMC’s facebook page.
Looking Ahead:
Soapmaking at the Library
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax
Valentine’s Paint and Sip
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Mystic Waters Spa & Yoga, St. Albans
Valentine’s Prime Rib Dinner & Dance
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: American Legion Family Post 42, Enosburg
Pancake Breakfast
When: 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 12
Where: St. John the Baptist Church, 222 Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.