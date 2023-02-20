Swanton Public Library

The Swanton Public Library entrance on First Street.

Knitting Circle

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Join this weekly fiber arts group. All skill levels welcome, with instruction available here at the library. Knit for charity or just for fun.

Beautification Committee Meeting

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20

Where: Swanton Village Complex

Details: This committee plans, plants and maintains flowers, trees and gardens in Swanton. Members will be asked to participate in a grant received by the Swanton Arts Council: $1,000 for “free art,” or the creation of public art by citizens. Be prepared to offer suggestions to Judy at the meeting. All are welcome. 

Terrific Tuesdays

When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Meet other seniors while chatting and enjoying coffee or tea at this weekly get together.

Tuesday Zumba

When: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: St. John the Baptist Religious Ed, Enosburg

Details: $6 per class or $75 for 15 classes. Bring a water bottle and prepare to sweat.

Franklin County Photogs

When: 6:30-8:30 Tuesday, Feb. 21

Where: Zoom, Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Learn more about photography in this hybrid club intended for novices and experts alike.

Winter Playgroup

When: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 22

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: a free twice monthly playgroup for kids up to 5 years old. An adult must be present with each child or group of children to support constructive interactions. The free program takes place at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium.

Looking Ahead:

Georgia PTCO Open Gym

When: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Troop 42 Spaghetti Dinner

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Paint the Ice Purple

When: 2:30-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Highgate Sports Arena, Highgatge

Family Snowshoe Walk

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27

Where: Highgate Arena parking lot

Community Dinner

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Sheldon Food Shelf Building, 52 Church Street, Sheldon

