Knitting Circle
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Join this weekly fiber arts group. All skill levels welcome, with instruction available here at the library. Knit for charity or just for fun.
Beautification Committee Meeting
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20
Where: Swanton Village Complex
Details: This committee plans, plants and maintains flowers, trees and gardens in Swanton. Members will be asked to participate in a grant received by the Swanton Arts Council: $1,000 for “free art,” or the creation of public art by citizens. Be prepared to offer suggestions to Judy at the meeting. All are welcome.
Terrific Tuesdays
When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Meet other seniors while chatting and enjoying coffee or tea at this weekly get together.
Tuesday Zumba
When: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: St. John the Baptist Religious Ed, Enosburg
Details: $6 per class or $75 for 15 classes. Bring a water bottle and prepare to sweat.
Franklin County Photogs
When: 6:30-8:30 Tuesday, Feb. 21
Where: Zoom, Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Learn more about photography in this hybrid club intended for novices and experts alike.
Winter Playgroup
When: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 22
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: a free twice monthly playgroup for kids up to 5 years old. An adult must be present with each child or group of children to support constructive interactions. The free program takes place at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium.
Looking Ahead:
Georgia PTCO Open Gym
When: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Troop 42 Spaghetti Dinner
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Paint the Ice Purple
When: 2:30-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26
Where: Highgate Sports Arena, Highgatge
Family Snowshoe Walk
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27
Where: Highgate Arena parking lot
Community Dinner
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: Sheldon Food Shelf Building, 52 Church Street, Sheldon
