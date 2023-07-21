Raptors: Inspiring Conservation
When: 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Join the Vermont Institute of Natural Science to learn how people have banded together to save raptors. Learn what you can do to help them thrive in the wild.
Sports Car USA Showcase
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Handy Toyota/Chevrolet
Details: Check out American muscle and domestic sports cars with Sport Car USA. See Mustangs, Corvettes and everything in between. There will be free food, music and entertainment.
Clip & Confections
When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Details: Learn the art of speciality cupcake decorating with local confection artist and owner of Sweet Peas Cupcakery, Jamie Ayers. Jamie will provide a bouquet of eight cupcakes each to be decorated into unique and beautiful flowers. Learn how to cut and arrange peak season blooms and leave with your own beautiful bouquet of flowers. Buy your ticket in advance to hold your spot. https://www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com. Fee: $45/per person.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 22 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Church Street Festival
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Where: Church Street
Details: Celebrate the history and community of St. Albans' Church Street with an old-fashioned street festival. Join for food, games, vendors, kids' activities and historic tours of the five 19th-century buildings that make up Church Street.
St. John the Baptist Church Annual Chicken BBQ
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23
Where: 222 Missisquoi Street, Enosburg
Details: Dine-in or pick up a meal from the church parking lot starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. $12 per meal.
Looking Ahead:
NCSS Career Fair
When: 2-5 p.m. Monday, July 24
Where: Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, 107 Fisher Pond Road
Shoreline Social
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25
Where: Kraemer & Kin Taproom (230 RT. 129), Alburgh
Free Meatless Protein Cooking Class
When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 27
Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton
Free Walk In Health Checks
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 31
Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton
