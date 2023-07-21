YouthVendors4.jpg

Shoppers have come by Taylor Park each Saturday this past summer to check out the vegetables and crafts on sale at the Northwest Farmer's Market.

Raptors: Inspiring Conservation

When: 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 21

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Join the Vermont Institute of Natural Science to learn how people have banded together to save raptors. Learn what you can do to help them thrive in the wild. 

Sports Car USA Showcase

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 21

Where: Handy Toyota/Chevrolet

Details: Check out American muscle and domestic sports cars with Sport Car USA. See Mustangs, Corvettes and everything in between. There will be free food, music and entertainment.

Clip & Confections

When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 21

Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield

Details: Learn the art of speciality cupcake decorating with local confection artist and owner of Sweet Peas Cupcakery, Jamie Ayers. Jamie will provide a bouquet of eight cupcakes each to be decorated into unique and beautiful flowers. Learn how to cut and arrange peak season blooms and leave with your own beautiful bouquet of flowers. Buy your ticket in advance to hold your spot. https://www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com. Fee: $45/per person. 

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 22 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

Church Street Festival

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Church Street

Details: Celebrate the history and community of St. Albans' Church Street with an old-fashioned street festival. Join for food, games, vendors, kids' activities and historic tours of the five 19th-century buildings that make up Church Street. 

St. John the Baptist Church Annual Chicken BBQ

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23

Where: 222 Missisquoi Street, Enosburg

Details: Dine-in or pick up a meal from the church parking lot starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. $12 per meal.

Looking Ahead:

NCSS Career Fair

When: 2-5 p.m. Monday, July 24

Where: Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, 107 Fisher Pond Road

Shoreline Social

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

Where: Kraemer & Kin Taproom (230 RT. 129), Alburgh

Free Meatless Protein Cooking Class

When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton

Free Walk In Health Checks

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 31

Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton

 

