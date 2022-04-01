reading book stock

Live at The Abbey

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 1

Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon

Details: John Gratton and Andrew James will perform Nashville-style tunes together and separately. Enjoy a blend of original music, classic covers, modern covers and more.

Barn Owl Game Night

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 1

Where: Barn Owl Bistro and Goods, Berkshire

Details: Every Friday, learn new games, play old favorites, meet new people, laugh, hang out and relax. Enjoy free pastries, savory treats, fudge and candy. BYOB. 

Book Signing and Story Hour

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 2

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Vermont authors, mother-daughter duo, Casey and Clarissa Kendall, will host a reading and signing of their book. “I Appreciate Your Resilience,” is a sweet picture book showing appreciation for children’s endurance during the pandemic.

Vinyl Record Day Celebration

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: In the Room at 14th Star, shop vinyl collections from local record stores and independent collectors. Admission is free and there will be tasty eats from Grazers as well as 14th Star’s craft beer.

1920s Murder Mystery

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Come dressed in your best 1920s attire for the chance to win a prize at this event that functions a lot like the board game Clue. Admission is $20. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Future Events:

Highgate Shore Meeting

When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5

Where: Zoom, tinyurl.com/HighgateShoreMeeting

Details: The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are holding an informational meeting about an ongoing water quality project that will assess stormwater and erosion issues. Residents and property owners are encouraged to register to join the zoom meeting to learn more.

Swanton Shore Meeting

When: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Zoom, tinyurl.com/SwantonShoreMeeting to register

Details: The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are holding an informational meeting about an ongoing water quality project that will assess stormwater and erosion issues. Residents and property owners are encouraged to register to join the zoom meeting to learn more.

Brews, BBQ and Trivia

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse, St. Albans 

Details: Every first Thursday of the month is trivia night with Tim Rousselle. Play with a team of four or more. Winning team will be eligible for a prize.

Bakersfield Easter Egg Hunt

When: Noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 

Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield

Details: This is a free event for Bakersfield and surrounding community members. Bring the whole family and your own Easter basket. Egg hunts will be separated by age and supported by local donations. VT Charming Events will be present with the Easter bunny for free photos.

