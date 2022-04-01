Live at The Abbey
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon
Details: John Gratton and Andrew James will perform Nashville-style tunes together and separately. Enjoy a blend of original music, classic covers, modern covers and more.
Barn Owl Game Night
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: Barn Owl Bistro and Goods, Berkshire
Details: Every Friday, learn new games, play old favorites, meet new people, laugh, hang out and relax. Enjoy free pastries, savory treats, fudge and candy. BYOB.
Book Signing and Story Hour
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 2
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Vermont authors, mother-daughter duo, Casey and Clarissa Kendall, will host a reading and signing of their book. “I Appreciate Your Resilience,” is a sweet picture book showing appreciation for children’s endurance during the pandemic.
Vinyl Record Day Celebration
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: In the Room at 14th Star, shop vinyl collections from local record stores and independent collectors. Admission is free and there will be tasty eats from Grazers as well as 14th Star’s craft beer.
1920s Murder Mystery
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Come dressed in your best 1920s attire for the chance to win a prize at this event that functions a lot like the board game Clue. Admission is $20. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Future Events:
Highgate Shore Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5
Where: Zoom, tinyurl.com/HighgateShoreMeeting
Details: The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are holding an informational meeting about an ongoing water quality project that will assess stormwater and erosion issues. Residents and property owners are encouraged to register to join the zoom meeting to learn more.
Swanton Shore Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Zoom, tinyurl.com/SwantonShoreMeeting to register
Details: The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are holding an informational meeting about an ongoing water quality project that will assess stormwater and erosion issues. Residents and property owners are encouraged to register to join the zoom meeting to learn more.
Brews, BBQ and Trivia
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse, St. Albans
Details: Every first Thursday of the month is trivia night with Tim Rousselle. Play with a team of four or more. Winning team will be eligible for a prize.
Bakersfield Easter Egg Hunt
When: Noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Details: This is a free event for Bakersfield and surrounding community members. Bring the whole family and your own Easter basket. Egg hunts will be separated by age and supported by local donations. VT Charming Events will be present with the Easter bunny for free photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.