Lucky Ducky Days 2021

More than 1,800 rubber ducks filled the Taylor Park Fountain in 2021.

Lucky Ducky Days Fundraiser

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: The Rotary Club will host its third annual Lucky Ducky Days. A fundraiser for local charities, the event asks community members to “adopt” as many rubber ducks as they’d like for a chance to win one of 15 prizes. Ducks can be purchased for $10 ahead of time online or on Saturdays at the Rotary Club’s booth at the Northwest Vermont Farmers Market. 

 Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Bakersfield Fire Department

Details: See demonstrations by local responders, and maybe even model the protective equipment worn by firefighters. Watch the Healthnet helicopter fly in and do a landing zone demo. Free hotdogs on the grill, signups available for community CPR and AED classes.

Book Launch and Art Show

When: 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts

Details: Celebrate the release of “Ron & the Partridge,” a new children’s book based in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom by Chris Young and Avery Ellis. Join the author and illustrator for a reading and painting workshop. Art from the book will be on display every weekend in September from 12-4 p.m. 

Organ Recital

When: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Details: Church Street Sounds of the Season presents John Riddle, organist. Riddle will perform music of J.S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn and Cesar Franck, in celebration of his 200th birthday. Admission is free, but all donations will benefit the maintenance of the church's 1893 Hook and Hastings pipe organ.

Atlas Tango Project

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Meeting House, East Fairfield

Details: The group, formerly known as the Austin Piazzolla Quartet, has a new album out, Estaciones y Sueños, (Seasons and Dreams). The group specializes in the music of the late Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla as well as original nuevo tango compositions. Founded by violinist James Anderson, the ATP has been performing to captivated audiences since 2009.  This will be an indoor show. Tickets are $20 per person, payable at the door. Light dinner fare and desserts available for sale. For information call 802-827-6626.

Looking Ahead:

Sourdough 101

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 

Where: Heart and Soil Farm, Fairfield

Swanton Library Writers Group

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 First St., Swanton

Enosburg Harvest Festival

When: All day, Saturday, Sept. 17 

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Cider Shuffle

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Enosburg Falls

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation