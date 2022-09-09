Lucky Ducky Days Fundraiser
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: The Rotary Club will host its third annual Lucky Ducky Days. A fundraiser for local charities, the event asks community members to “adopt” as many rubber ducks as they’d like for a chance to win one of 15 prizes. Ducks can be purchased for $10 ahead of time online or on Saturdays at the Rotary Club’s booth at the Northwest Vermont Farmers Market.
Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Bakersfield Fire Department
Details: See demonstrations by local responders, and maybe even model the protective equipment worn by firefighters. Watch the Healthnet helicopter fly in and do a landing zone demo. Free hotdogs on the grill, signups available for community CPR and AED classes.
Book Launch and Art Show
When: 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
Details: Celebrate the release of “Ron & the Partridge,” a new children’s book based in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom by Chris Young and Avery Ellis. Join the author and illustrator for a reading and painting workshop. Art from the book will be on display every weekend in September from 12-4 p.m.
Organ Recital
When: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Details: Church Street Sounds of the Season presents John Riddle, organist. Riddle will perform music of J.S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn and Cesar Franck, in celebration of his 200th birthday. Admission is free, but all donations will benefit the maintenance of the church's 1893 Hook and Hastings pipe organ.
Atlas Tango Project
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Meeting House, East Fairfield
Details: The group, formerly known as the Austin Piazzolla Quartet, has a new album out, Estaciones y Sueños, (Seasons and Dreams). The group specializes in the music of the late Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla as well as original nuevo tango compositions. Founded by violinist James Anderson, the ATP has been performing to captivated audiences since 2009. This will be an indoor show. Tickets are $20 per person, payable at the door. Light dinner fare and desserts available for sale. For information call 802-827-6626.
Looking Ahead:
Sourdough 101
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: Heart and Soil Farm, Fairfield
Swanton Library Writers Group
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 First St., Swanton
Enosburg Harvest Festival
When: All day, Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Cider Shuffle
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Enosburg Falls
