Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and the northern and central sections of Vermont. * WHEN...Through 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult due to the accumulating snow and sharply reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, heavy at times will continue through late this afternoon, before tapering off to flurries by this evening. A burst of heavier snowfall will produce snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour between 11 AM and 3 PM today. Visibilities will be below one half mile at times during this period and driving conditions will be extremely hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you have travel plans, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Also allow extra time for travel. &&