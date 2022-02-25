Art supplies stock

This Weekend:

Barn Owl Game Night

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

Where: Barn Owl Bistro & Goods, Berkshire

Details: Every Friday, visit to learn new games, play old favorites, meet new people and relax. Enjoy free pastries, savory treats, fudge or candy. BYOB. 

Indoor Variety Market

When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford

Details: The market is being held at Dorion Hall and will feature local vendors that will be selling unique arts and crafts such as candles and jewelry.

Fairfield Winter Carnival

When: 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: Fairfield Community Center, Fairfield

Details: Enjoy an afternoon of healthy outdoor family fun, including a snow sculpture contest, ice rink, snow maze, crafts, snacks and games. 

Blue Heron

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy great food and drinks while listening to a tasteful band that will cover all genres.

Paint on Slate Social

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 27

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Learn to paint “Winter’s Red” on slate and join in on an afternoon of conversation. The cost is $25 to attend and $5 for each additional piece of slate.

Looking Ahead:

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10 

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Back to the 80’s-Drag Show

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Ryan Hanson

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

