This Weekend:
Barn Owl Game Night
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: Barn Owl Bistro & Goods, Berkshire
Details: Every Friday, visit to learn new games, play old favorites, meet new people and relax. Enjoy free pastries, savory treats, fudge or candy. BYOB.
Indoor Variety Market
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford
Details: The market is being held at Dorion Hall and will feature local vendors that will be selling unique arts and crafts such as candles and jewelry.
Fairfield Winter Carnival
When: 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: Fairfield Community Center, Fairfield
Details: Enjoy an afternoon of healthy outdoor family fun, including a snow sculpture contest, ice rink, snow maze, crafts, snacks and games.
Blue Heron
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy great food and drinks while listening to a tasteful band that will cover all genres.
Paint on Slate Social
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 27
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Learn to paint “Winter’s Red” on slate and join in on an afternoon of conversation. The cost is $25 to attend and $5 for each additional piece of slate.
Looking Ahead:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Back to the 80’s-Drag Show
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Ryan Hanson
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
