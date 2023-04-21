VinylSale

This Weekend:

14th Annual Changing of the Gears

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: First Trax, Montgomery

Details: Join the Grateful Treads in riding bikes from Montgomery up the hill to the Jay Peak Resort (Stateside) to celebrate the upcoming riding season. The ride leaves First Trax at 10 a.m. sharp! Bring your skis and tailgate supplies for some fun in the snow.

Bad Horsey (21+)

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: The Depot, 50 Kingman St, St. Albans City

Details: Come dance to Vermont’s own classic rock band. $5 cover charge must be 21+ with a valid ID.

Mill River Stream Clean Up

When: 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, April 23

Where: Mill River Brewing and Smokehouse, 10 Beauregard Drive, St. Albans City

Details: Join the Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse and Franklin County Stormwater Collaborative to clean up some streams as the snow melts for spring.

14th Star Spring Record Day Celebration

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Details: It’s all about great tunes, good vibes and craft brews at the 14th Star Spring Record Fair. Shop vinyl collections from some of your favorite Vermont record stores and local independent collectors while enjoying craft beer and tasty eats from Grazers. Admission is free.

Sunday Makers Market

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Shop local crafters and makers every Sunday in the Taproom at 14th Star.

Looking Ahead: 

April Community Meal with Age Well

When: noon Thursday, April 27

Where: Sheldon Food Shelf, 52 Church Street

Wild Spring Edible Identification Class

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail

Details: Learn how to sustainably and respectfully harvest what you can eat from Mother Nature.  This is an educational class—it’s the learning how to so you can find wild edibles on your own. $20 for adults (13+) and $10 kids ages 5-12. Pre-registration required.

Rummage Sale 

When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street

