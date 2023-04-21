This Weekend:
14th Annual Changing of the Gears
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22
Where: First Trax, Montgomery
Details: Join the Grateful Treads in riding bikes from Montgomery up the hill to the Jay Peak Resort (Stateside) to celebrate the upcoming riding season. The ride leaves First Trax at 10 a.m. sharp! Bring your skis and tailgate supplies for some fun in the snow.
Bad Horsey (21+)
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22
Where: The Depot, 50 Kingman St, St. Albans City
Details: Come dance to Vermont’s own classic rock band. $5 cover charge must be 21+ with a valid ID.
Mill River Stream Clean Up
When: 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, April 23
Where: Mill River Brewing and Smokehouse, 10 Beauregard Drive, St. Albans City
Details: Join the Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse and Franklin County Stormwater Collaborative to clean up some streams as the snow melts for spring.
14th Star Spring Record Day Celebration
When: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Details: It’s all about great tunes, good vibes and craft brews at the 14th Star Spring Record Fair. Shop vinyl collections from some of your favorite Vermont record stores and local independent collectors while enjoying craft beer and tasty eats from Grazers. Admission is free.
Sunday Makers Market
When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Shop local crafters and makers every Sunday in the Taproom at 14th Star.
Looking Ahead:
April Community Meal with Age Well
When: noon Thursday, April 27
Where: Sheldon Food Shelf, 52 Church Street
Wild Spring Edible Identification Class
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29
Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail
Details: Learn how to sustainably and respectfully harvest what you can eat from Mother Nature. This is an educational class—it’s the learning how to so you can find wild edibles on your own. $20 for adults (13+) and $10 kids ages 5-12. Pre-registration required.
Rummage Sale
When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street
