This Weekend:

Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert

When: 4:45-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Admission by donation to benefit Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. The concert will feature performances by CONANT and the Owl Stars among others.

Nativity Exhibit 2021

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday Dec. 17-Sunday Dec. 19 

Where: Richford First Baptist Church

Details: Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while admiring Pastor Tim and Kathy Stetson's display of nativities, angels and Santas.

Phineas Swann Christmas Party

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: Phineas Swann Inn and Spa, Montgomery

Details: Head to this bed and breakfast for a festive holiday party. There will be food and drinks as well as the opportunity to catch up with friends.

Clara's Dream: Nutcracker Suite

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: Doors will open at 6:30 p.m and masks are required for this ballet performance. The event is free, but donations are encouraged to support Northern Vermont Ballet.

Santa Breakfast 

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Nelly’s Pub and Grill will be hosting a breakfast for Santa and his fans of all ages at the Depot. Tickets for children are $12.50 and for adults are $17.50.

Looking Ahead:

Christmas Eve Service

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24

Where: Northside Baptist Church, St. Albans

Christmas Eve Service

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Cozy New Years Eve

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

2022 College Fair

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14

Where: Vermont National Guard office, St. Albans

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

