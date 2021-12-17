This Weekend:
Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert
When: 4:45-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Admission by donation to benefit Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. The concert will feature performances by CONANT and the Owl Stars among others.
Nativity Exhibit 2021
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday Dec. 17-Sunday Dec. 19
Where: Richford First Baptist Church
Details: Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while admiring Pastor Tim and Kathy Stetson's display of nativities, angels and Santas.
Phineas Swann Christmas Party
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: Phineas Swann Inn and Spa, Montgomery
Details: Head to this bed and breakfast for a festive holiday party. There will be food and drinks as well as the opportunity to catch up with friends.
Clara's Dream: Nutcracker Suite
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Doors will open at 6:30 p.m and masks are required for this ballet performance. The event is free, but donations are encouraged to support Northern Vermont Ballet.
Santa Breakfast
When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Nelly’s Pub and Grill will be hosting a breakfast for Santa and his fans of all ages at the Depot. Tickets for children are $12.50 and for adults are $17.50.
Looking Ahead:
Christmas Eve Service
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24
Where: Northside Baptist Church, St. Albans
Christmas Eve Service
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Cozy New Years Eve
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
2022 College Fair
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14
Where: Vermont National Guard office, St. Albans
