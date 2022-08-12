Chicken BBQ
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78, Highgate Center
Details: Take out only. The food served will be chicken with baked beans, potato salad, corn on the cob, dinner roll, and watermelon for dessert. Cost is $10 per person and $6 per child under 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged. To make a reservation or for information call 802-868-4921.
Dairy Center 60th Anniversary Celebration
When: 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Dairy Center, Enosburg Falls
Details: Join in on a historic celebration of 60 years of the Dairy Center. Enjoy a cornhole tournament, bouncy houses, appetizers and a full line-up of local bands.
Artist Talk and Workshop
When: 11 a.m Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Germany-based kite artist extraordinaire Kisa Sauer is the park’s 2022 artist-in-residence; she will give an artist-talk and lead a kite-making workshop. This is the third program in the five-part series “How We Make Things.”
14th Star Parking Lot Party
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Join the brewery for a day of craft brews, food, outdoor games and live music. There is no cover charge.
St. Mary’s Church Brunch
When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14
Where: St. Mary’s Church, 145 Square Road, Franklin, VT
Details: An all you can eat brunch with take out available. Adults cost $12, children cost $8 and children under 7 are free. For more information call 802-933-2496 or 802-285-6730.
Looking Ahead:
St. Albans Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
The show schedule:
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Bird Watching Raffle
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Tyler Place Pontoon Boat, Missisquoi Bay
Swanton Food Trucks and Market
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: Swanton Village Green
Brunch N’ Blooms
When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: The Soule House and Carriage Barn, 123 North Road, Fairfield
