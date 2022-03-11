This Weekend:
Lovin' Lattes Pop Up Shop
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Details: Get some caffeine, socialize and browse the shop’s collection of artisan beeswax products at this pop-up event.
St. Patty’s Scavenger Hunt
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Search for a pot of gold hidden by a Leprechaun in Swanton by starting at the Swanton Public Library.
NWV Vermont Train Show
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex, St. Albans
Details: Vermont’s largest model train show will feature displays, hands-on activities, face painting, food and more. Find admission costs and more details at nwvrailroad.org.
Potluck Lunch
When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Franklin County Senior Center, St. Albans
Details: Come for a potluck lunch and movie by signing up at the senior center or calling 802-524-6616. Leave a message about the dish you will be bringing.
Maple Madness
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: 1210 Main St, Fairfax
Details: Support local maple producers and raise money for structural updates to the community center by joining in this town-wide maple-based cook off.
Looking Ahead:
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festivities
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Ryan Hanson
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
St. Patricks Day with Barbie and Bones
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Run/Walk for Jim
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans
