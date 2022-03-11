cup-coffee-caffeine-drink.jpg

This Weekend:

Lovin' Lattes Pop Up Shop

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Details: Get some caffeine, socialize and browse the shop’s collection of artisan beeswax products at this pop-up event.

St. Patty’s Scavenger Hunt

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Search for a pot of gold hidden by a Leprechaun in Swanton by starting at the Swanton Public Library.

NWV Vermont Train Show

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex, St. Albans

Details: Vermont’s largest model train show will feature displays, hands-on activities, face painting, food and more. Find admission costs and more details at nwvrailroad.org.

Potluck Lunch

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Franklin County Senior Center, St. Albans

Details: Come for a potluck lunch and movie by signing up at the senior center or calling 802-524-6616. Leave a message about the dish you will be bringing.

Maple Madness

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: 1210 Main St, Fairfax

Details: Support local maple producers and raise money for structural updates to the community center by joining in this town-wide maple-based cook off.

Looking Ahead:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festivities

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Ryan Hanson

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

St. Patricks Day with Barbie and Bones

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Run/Walk for Jim

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans

