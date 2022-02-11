This Weekend:
Lovin’ Lattes and Sweets
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Details: Cookies, coffee and chocolates will be available at Bees on Broadway in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Weekend Fundraiser
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: That’s My Favorite Subject, a nonprofit tutoring center, is hosting a vendor fair to support its mission. There will be crafts, food and a raffle table at the event.
Winter Shoeski
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate
Details: Explore the farm’s budding trail network on Nordic skis or snowshoes before warming up with a warm meal and hot cocoa. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per family and can be bought online at Friends of Northern Champlain’s website. All proceeds benefit the organization.
Book Signing: Don Hooper and Bill Mares
When: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
Details: Illustrator Don Hooper and author Bill Mares will be available to sign and talk about their latest collection, “I Could Hardly Keep From Laughing, A Collection of Vermont Humor.”
Mill River Brewing Winter Classic
When: All day Feb. 12-13
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: Watch local teams compete at this first-annual hockey tournament. Live music will be performed throughout the weekend, and beer and food will be for sale on-site. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the Stone House.
Looking Ahead:
Winter Carnival Fireworks!
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Duct Tape Derby
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Paint on Slate Social
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Swanton Public Library
Village/Town Informational Meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22
Where: 120 1st Street, Swanton and Virtual
