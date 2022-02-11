Hearts multicolored

This Weekend:

Lovin’ Lattes and Sweets

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Details: Cookies, coffee and chocolates will be available at Bees on Broadway in the spirit of Valentine’s Day. 

Valentine’s Weekend Fundraiser

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: That’s My Favorite Subject, a nonprofit tutoring center, is hosting a vendor fair to support its mission. There will be crafts, food and a raffle table at the event.

Winter Shoeski

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate

Details: Explore the farm’s budding trail network on Nordic skis or snowshoes before warming up with a warm meal and hot cocoa. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per family and can be bought online at Friends of Northern Champlain’s website. All proceeds benefit the organization. 

Book Signing: Don Hooper and Bill Mares

When: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

Details: Illustrator Don Hooper and author Bill Mares will be available to sign and talk about their latest collection, “I Could Hardly Keep From Laughing, A Collection of Vermont Humor.”

Mill River Brewing Winter Classic

When: All day Feb. 12-13

Where: St. Albans Bay Park

Details: Watch local teams compete at this first-annual hockey tournament. Live music will be performed throughout the weekend, and beer and food will be for sale on-site. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the Stone House. 

Looking Ahead:

Winter Carnival Fireworks!

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Duct Tape Derby

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Paint on Slate Social

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Swanton Public Library

Village/Town Informational Meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22

Where: 120 1st Street, Swanton and Virtual

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

