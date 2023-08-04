Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Essex County, New York, as well as south-central to northern Vermont. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another round of heavy thunderstorms producing half an inch to an inch of additional rain is expected with locally two inches possible. Rainfall may exceed locally an inch per hour in heaviest storms, which could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that have recently received rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&