This Weekend:
BLAST Babysitter Course
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4
Where: Franklin County Caring Communities
Details: Appropriate for ages 9 and up. Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training is an American Academy of Pediatrics course that will equip aspiring babysitters with the skills to properly care for children including basic first aid and CPR. Course instructor is Crystal Lampman, retired advanced EMT with 28 years experience. Cost: $75. To register, email crystal@fcccp.org.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Free Clothing Exchange
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5
Where: VFW Post #758, 353 Lake Street
Details: Hosted by Business and Professional Women. Bring your gently-used clothing, household items, toys, books, tools and non-perishable food. No donation required, take what you need for free. Call John Martel with any questions at 802-782-1077.
Community Potluck
When: Noon Saturday, Aug. 5
Where: Georgia Public Library
Details: Bring a dish to share that is special to you and your family. Maybe it is a recipe passed down through generations or maybe it is something special that you created and enjoy sharing with your loved ones.
Historical American Women FUNdraiser
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5
Where: Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church Street, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate the accomplishments of pioneering American women including Wilma Mankiller, Anna May Wong, Bessie Coleman, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Maria Tallchief who were all put on quarters in 2022 and 2023. A silent auction featuring over 40 items from local artists and businesses will also be held. Light appetizers, beverages and desserts will be served.Tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the door.All proceeds will benefit the Artist in Residence Gallery and the Saint Albans Museum.
Looking Ahead:
Free Family Bee Day
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road
Details: Grady’s Golden Goodness will educate kids on the parts of a flower and the power of pollination. Honey and creamed honey tasting and kids can take home a mini bouquet of flowers.
14th Annual Noir Film Festival
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 10 Maiden Lane
Open Mic Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10
Where: 8 Fletcher Road, United Church of Fairfax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.