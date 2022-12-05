Swanton Public Library

The Swanton Public Library entrance on First Street.

Teen LGBTQIA+ Support Group

When: 3:15-4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton

Details: This group will meet every other Monday and is hosted by Voices Against Violence.

ASL Social

When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Sharpen your American Sign Language skills and meet new friends. All levels of ASL are welcome as are deaf, hard of hearing and hearing practitioners. 

Do the Work: A Book Club for Understanding White Supremacy 

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

Where: Saint Pauls United Methodist Church, St. Albans

Details: December’s book is "An Abolitionist’s Handbook" by Patrisse Cullors (first six chapters only). Participants should come with an open mind and a readiness to do the work of learning antiracism. Bring a mask for this mask optional meeting in case COVID-19 cases are spiking in the area.

Karaoke Night

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: $10 cover charge with proceeds to benefit Smiles for Simon a Service Dog. A selection of snacks, a cash bar and a silent auction will be among the festivities.

 

Holiday Tractor Parade

 

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

 

Where: Downtown St. Albans

 

Details: The tractor parade is back! Check back for more details and the route.

Looking Ahead: 

Enosburg Actions PTO Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, December 10

Where: Enosburg Elementary School, 303 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg

Carol Ann Jones Annual Holiday Concert

When: Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans  

Holiday Caroling, Cocoa and Cookies

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield

Parade of Lights

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Alburgh

 

