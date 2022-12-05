Teen LGBTQIA+ Support Group
When: 3:15-4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
Details: This group will meet every other Monday and is hosted by Voices Against Violence.
ASL Social
When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Sharpen your American Sign Language skills and meet new friends. All levels of ASL are welcome as are deaf, hard of hearing and hearing practitioners.
Do the Work: A Book Club for Understanding White Supremacy
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8
Where: Saint Pauls United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Details: December’s book is "An Abolitionist’s Handbook" by Patrisse Cullors (first six chapters only). Participants should come with an open mind and a readiness to do the work of learning antiracism. Bring a mask for this mask optional meeting in case COVID-19 cases are spiking in the area.
Karaoke Night
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: $10 cover charge with proceeds to benefit Smiles for Simon a Service Dog. A selection of snacks, a cash bar and a silent auction will be among the festivities.
Holiday Tractor Parade
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Details: The tractor parade is back! Check back for more details and the route.
Looking Ahead:
Enosburg Actions PTO Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, December 10
Where: Enosburg Elementary School, 303 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg
Carol Ann Jones Annual Holiday Concert
When: Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans
Holiday Caroling, Cocoa and Cookies
When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield
Parade of Lights
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: Alburgh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.