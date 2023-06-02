Vermont Dairy Festival
When: Thursday, June 1-Sunday, June 4
Where: Enosburg
Details: An annual festival featuring a parade, 10k milk run, baking contest and more in downtown Enosburg.
John Gratton Concert
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant
Details: Dinner & Drink specials available with reservations recommended. Call 802-933-2223 to make your reservation.
Hope Conquers Fear Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans, 27 Church Street
Details: Join the Vermont Choral Union, directed by Eric Milnes, for a program of vocal and organ music featuring compositions by three excellent European composers.
Touch-a-Truck
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School, 4416 Ethan Allen Highway
Details: Join Girl Scout Troop 61489 and touch sport cars, ambulances, construction vehicles and more.Donations go to Girl Scout Troop for future field trips.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Looking Ahead:
Cigarette Butt Clean Up
When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7
Where: Georgia Industrial Park, 166 Industrial Park Road, Georgia
Lasagna Supper
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate
A Walk in Their Shoes
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street, St. Albans City
Abenaki Wellness Fair
When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: 100 Grand Ave
