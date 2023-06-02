2022 Vermont Dairy Festival Parade

The 2022 Vermont Dairy Festival Parade

 Messenger File Photo

Vermont Dairy Festival

When: Thursday, June 1-Sunday, June 4

Where: Enosburg

Details: An annual festival featuring a parade, 10k milk run, baking contest and more in downtown Enosburg.

John Gratton Concert

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2

Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant

Details: Dinner & Drink specials available with reservations recommended. Call 802-933-2223 to make your reservation.

Hope Conquers Fear Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2

Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans, 27 Church Street

Details: Join the Vermont Choral Union, directed by Eric Milnes, for a program of vocal and organ music featuring compositions by three excellent European composers.

Touch-a-Truck

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School, 4416 Ethan Allen Highway

Details: Join Girl Scout Troop 61489 and touch sport cars, ambulances, construction vehicles and more.Donations go to Girl Scout Troop for future field trips.

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

Looking Ahead:

Cigarette Butt Clean Up

When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7

Where: Georgia Industrial Park, 166 Industrial Park Road, Georgia

Lasagna Supper 

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9 

Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate

A Walk in Their Shoes

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street, St. Albans City

Abenaki Wellness Fair

When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: 100 Grand Ave 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation