The Enosburg Historical Society

The Enosburg Historical Museum is home to many artifacts, documents and archives from the town. (Kate Barcellos)

This Week:

Historical Society Presentation

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22

Where: Enosburg Public Library, 241 Main Street

Details: Enjoy this informative presentation on the history of the Enosburg Historical Societies earliest days.

Health & Human Services Job Fair

When: 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23

Where: Franklin County Field Days Barn, Highgate Airport

Details: Join the Abenaki of the Missisquoi, Vermont Department of Labor and Health and the AHEC for a career resource and job fair.

Youth Opportunity Forum

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23

Where: Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans

Details: Residents of the northwest region of Vermont are encouraged to attend this event for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together to discuss how we can improve opportunities for youth in our communities. Free pizza and desserts will be served.

Lucas J Williams Co-ed Volleyball League

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23

Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield

Details: Come have some fun playing volleyball in Bakersfield. $150 per team for the season including an end of the year barbecue. Food will be available weekly for an additional fee.

Multi Family Yard Sale 

When: 8 a.m. Friday, May 26-4 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Where: 519 South Main Street, Alburgh

Details: During the grand opening of the seasonal Personal Touch Antique Shop there will be a family yard sale for buyers to search for new treasures.

Looking Ahead:

Beg, Steal or Borrow Show

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: The Meeting House, 53 School Street, East Fairfield

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Bach, Brahms, and Britten Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2

Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans. 27 Church Street

