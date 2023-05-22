This Week:
Historical Society Presentation
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22
Where: Enosburg Public Library, 241 Main Street
Details: Enjoy this informative presentation on the history of the Enosburg Historical Societies earliest days.
Health & Human Services Job Fair
When: 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23
Where: Franklin County Field Days Barn, Highgate Airport
Details: Join the Abenaki of the Missisquoi, Vermont Department of Labor and Health and the AHEC for a career resource and job fair.
Youth Opportunity Forum
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23
Where: Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans
Details: Residents of the northwest region of Vermont are encouraged to attend this event for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together to discuss how we can improve opportunities for youth in our communities. Free pizza and desserts will be served.
Lucas J Williams Co-ed Volleyball League
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Details: Come have some fun playing volleyball in Bakersfield. $150 per team for the season including an end of the year barbecue. Food will be available weekly for an additional fee.
Multi Family Yard Sale
When: 8 a.m. Friday, May 26-4 p.m. Sunday, May 28
Where: 519 South Main Street, Alburgh
Details: During the grand opening of the seasonal Personal Touch Antique Shop there will be a family yard sale for buyers to search for new treasures.
Looking Ahead:
Beg, Steal or Borrow Show
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: The Meeting House, 53 School Street, East Fairfield
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Bach, Brahms, and Britten Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans. 27 Church Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.