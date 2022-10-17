Franklin County Mountain Bike Club, Jan. 26

Community members gather Jan. 26 in The Room at 14th Star Brewing Company for the 2022 kickoff meeting of the Franklin County Mountain Bike Club. 

Franklin County Mountain Bike Club Year End Celebration  

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct.17

Where: 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans

Details: Join fellow mountain bikers in a celebration of the season coming to a close, and learn about some exciting new plans for 2023 for trails in the area. The bike club will also be exploring plans to open up winter fat tire biking and upcoming events and updates from Bootlegger’s Bikes. Food options provided with small $5 donation to cover the cost. Call Andy at 802-582-6236 for more information.

Franklin County First Responder Job Fair

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Details: This event offers jobseekers a rare opportunity to meet – under one roof – a wide variety of first responders and learn what makes their careers stimulating and rewarding. Staff from local, state, and federal agencies working in law enforcement, border security, corrections, health, and mental health will share their backgrounds and experiences, explain career-growth opportunities and benefits, and offer advice on how applicants can tailor their CVs and cover letters to ensure they get an interview. 

Coffee with a Cop

When: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Nourish Deli & Bakery, 54 N. Main St., St. Albans

Details: Meet your local law enforcement, the St. Albans City Police Department. Everyone is welcome to attend, no agenda, just person to person conversation. Nourish your body with great food and your mind with great conversation. 

Explore Girl Scouts

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: St. Albans City School

Details: Girls in grades K-12 and a caregiver are invited to join and learn about opportunities to get involved in your community. Try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3CuTL0P 

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce October Mixer 

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Artist in Residence Gallery, 10 S. Main St., St. Albans

Details: Join friends and hosts for the Chamber’s season-closing October mixer. Join for networking, good food and conversations with local artists. Special guest artisan Chef Adam Monette will be bringing the sweets. And, a special Chamber raffle is planned, with a delectable grand prize.

Looking Ahead:

Fall Flea Market and Baked Goods Sale

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, Swanton

Super Hero Character Breakfast

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: The Depot, St. Albans 

First Annual MVU MS/HS Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Missisquoi Union Middle and High School Gymnasium 

Takeout Chicken Pie Supper

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church 

