Franklin County Mountain Bike Club Year End Celebration
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct.17
Where: 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans
Details: Join fellow mountain bikers in a celebration of the season coming to a close, and learn about some exciting new plans for 2023 for trails in the area. The bike club will also be exploring plans to open up winter fat tire biking and upcoming events and updates from Bootlegger’s Bikes. Food options provided with small $5 donation to cover the cost. Call Andy at 802-582-6236 for more information.
Franklin County First Responder Job Fair
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Details: This event offers jobseekers a rare opportunity to meet – under one roof – a wide variety of first responders and learn what makes their careers stimulating and rewarding. Staff from local, state, and federal agencies working in law enforcement, border security, corrections, health, and mental health will share their backgrounds and experiences, explain career-growth opportunities and benefits, and offer advice on how applicants can tailor their CVs and cover letters to ensure they get an interview.
Coffee with a Cop
When: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Where: Nourish Deli & Bakery, 54 N. Main St., St. Albans
Details: Meet your local law enforcement, the St. Albans City Police Department. Everyone is welcome to attend, no agenda, just person to person conversation. Nourish your body with great food and your mind with great conversation.
Explore Girl Scouts
When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Where: St. Albans City School
Details: Girls in grades K-12 and a caregiver are invited to join and learn about opportunities to get involved in your community. Try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3CuTL0P
Franklin County Chamber of Commerce October Mixer
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Where: Artist in Residence Gallery, 10 S. Main St., St. Albans
Details: Join friends and hosts for the Chamber’s season-closing October mixer. Join for networking, good food and conversations with local artists. Special guest artisan Chef Adam Monette will be bringing the sweets. And, a special Chamber raffle is planned, with a delectable grand prize.
Looking Ahead:
Fall Flea Market and Baked Goods Sale
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, Swanton
Super Hero Character Breakfast
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
First Annual MVU MS/HS Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Missisquoi Union Middle and High School Gymnasium
Takeout Chicken Pie Supper
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
