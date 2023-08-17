Cheers to August! Here are five farms to learn about and support in Franklin County this month.
Did we miss one of your favorite farms? Email your recommendation to Jean MacBride at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com.
Boucher Family Farm
Selling cheese, beef, milk and eggs, this farm in Highgate has a long history stretching from the farm's establishment in the 1940s to the handcrafting of Green Mountain Blue Cheese which began in 1998.
The farm sells award-winning raw-milk cheeses — including its Gore-Dawn-Zola, Boucher Blue and Madison Blue — which are aged from 60 days to nine months.
The diversification of the dairy farm has allowed it to weather changes in the industry and consumer tastes. If you are interested in trying cheese or any other product you can visit the farm on 2183 Gore Road in Highgate.
Breezy Acres Farm
This 210-acre farm is nestled in the hills of Montgomery and offers fresh beef and pork products to the community. They sell their wares at Hudak Farm and Rail City Market, as well as the St. Albans Bay, Montgomery and Jeffersonville farmers markets.
While the farm originally started as a dairy milk operation, it pivoted to a meat only in 2014, selling beef and port by the pound.
Today, the farm is so successful that it has found a way to reduce waste and turn livers, tongues and other less popular animal parts into treats for dogs and cats.
River Berry Farm
Located in Fairfax since 1992, this farm supplies fruits, flowers and vegetables from 50 acres of organic vegetables, 3 acres of strawberries, 1.5 acres of organic raspberries and 18,000 square feet of greenhouse space.
The farm stand is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day until Halloween and offers honey crisp and liberty apples, flemish beauty pears and other local varieties. For those interested in future harvests, the farm offers CSA shares.
Georgia Mountain Maples
Georgia Mountain Farm uses 500 miles of tubing to transfer the sap uphill from their maple trees to the sugarhouse where it is boiled and processed into delicious maple syrup.
The farm also creates birch syrup, which has a sweet savory taste that pairs well with pork or salmon dishes in glazes or dressings.
In the spring, the farm is known for hosting pancake breakfasts to celebrate the maple season. Visit at 345 North Road in Milton or purchase from the online store here.
Dubs Farm
This farm in Berkshire primarily sells chicken, vegetables, canned goods, mushrooms and turkeys. Dubs was started in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic by Julie Wright and Marc Webb.
The farm has a self-service freezer in a white bin in front of the barn at 281 Reservoir Road and holds a stall at the Montgomery Farmers Market which runs 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday until Sept. 16.
